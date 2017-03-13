|
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey
EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago
3/13/2017
EXHIBITOR Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, has named Exhibit Concepts Inc., experts in the design, production and management of branded environments, as the Official Sponsor of EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, to be held August 22-25, in Chicago, Illinois.
EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago is one of four accelerated learning conferences where trade show and event marketing professionals can select sessions and workshops from four days of education.
“Ongoing education is a crucial part of our industry, and EXHIBITORFastTrak is an invaluable resource for event marketers,” said Jeff Korchinski, vice president of sales and creative for Exhibit Concepts, Inc. “We believe there is no better way to communicate than face-to-face and Exhibit Concepts, Inc., looks forward to engaging face-to-face with the marketers attending FastTrak in August. And for nearly 40 years, Exhibit Concepts has helped organizations tell their story through compelling events and award-winning exhibits. Joining forces with FastTrak makes sense for our business, to connect with, and enhance the experience of attendees to this event.”
"EXHIBITORFastTrak provides an environment and program for enhancing skills, building a solid foundation of trade show and event marketing knowledge and building a professional network," adds Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist for Exhibitor Media Group. "We're fortunate to have an extraordinary faculty of the most knowledgeable professionals in trade shows and corporate events – adding the support of Exhibit Concepts as a sponsoring partner, delivers additional acknowledgement of the value of our program." EXHIBITORFastTrak offers unparalleled access to instructors, and ample time to establish lasting connections with peers. Its university-affiliated sessions can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification, awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach, reflecting adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing.
A complete schedule of EXHIBITORFastTrak sessions, locations and online registration, is available at www.ExhibitorFastTrak.com.
About Exhibit Concepts
Exhibit Concepts Inc. (ECI) is an award-winning event marketing agency which designs and produces branded environments. With production facilities in Dayton and Chicago, ECI is ranked by Event Marketer Magazine’s FAB 50 as one of the Best Exhibit Designers and Producers in the USA. As one of the largest WBENC-certified companies in the industry, ECI is committed to supporting clients’ Supplier Diversity initiatives as well as expanding its own Tier 2 supplier base. For more information, visit www.exhibitconcepts.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
