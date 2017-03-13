trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

EXHIBITORLIVE News

enVu Ups its Game with enVision

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 3/13/2017

enVu, a leader in digital interactive media production, today announced the launch of its new interactive product – Envision – at EXHIBITORLIVE March 13-16 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas (booth 876).



Envision is a virtual showroom that engages, educates and captivates event attendees. Its impact is big and bold. Using rich interactive media, Envision brings an exhibitor’s products and services to life via an interactive and customizable touchscreen kiosk that can accommodate a monitor ranging from 21 to 55 inches. Content is easy to update and personalize.



“We are excited to launch Envision,” said Jimmy Abraham, COO at enVu. “Envision engages event attendees with a memorable experience. It gives marketers, trade show and event planners greater access to qualified leads at the end of every event, at a very attractive price point.”



Envision solves the trade show exhibitor’s persistent challenge: how to make a big splash in a small space. Envision seamlessly showcases products too large to ship or too small to attract attention. It provides an elegant stage for digital products, too – think everything from apps to analytics.



Envision also gives sales and marketing teams another tool for qualifying leads at trade shows. Every touch point across the Envision experience provides an opportunity to scan a badge – and build a targeted lead.



Envision has been accepted in the EXHIBITORLIVE New Product Showcase. For more information on enVu and Envision, please visit





About enVu

enVu, a STRATACACHE company, is a full service digital interactive media production company based in Dayton, Ohio with offices in¬¬¬ Chicago, Clearwater, Los Angeles and Montreal. enVu transforms events, retail and brick and mortar spaces with captivating, shareable, digital interactive brand experiences. By seamlessly integrating brand storytelling with gestural, touch and mobile interactivity, enVu provides brands with immersive experiences to target, engage and influence consumer behavior. enVu brings expertise to each stage of an interactive-media activation, from creative concept and design, through installation, launch and post launch support and reporting.





Contact:

sandy@envu.com









enVu, a leader in digital interactive media production, today announced the launch of its new interactive product – Envision – at EXHIBITORMarch 13-16 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas (booth 876).Envision is a virtual showroom that engages, educates and captivates event attendees. Its impact is big and bold. Using rich interactive media, Envision brings an exhibitor’s products and services to life via an interactive and customizable touchscreen kiosk that can accommodate a monitor ranging from 21 to 55 inches. Content is easy to update and personalize.“We are excited to launch Envision,” said Jimmy Abraham, COO at enVu. “Envision engages event attendees with a memorable experience. It gives marketers, trade show and event planners greater access to qualified leads at the end of every event, at a very attractive price point.”Envision solves the trade show exhibitor’s persistent challenge: how to make a big splash in a small space. Envision seamlessly showcases products too large to ship or too small to attract attention. It provides an elegant stage for digital products, too – think everything from apps to analytics.Envision also gives sales and marketing teams another tool for qualifying leads at trade shows. Every touch point across the Envision experience provides an opportunity to scan a badge – and build a targeted lead.Envision has been accepted in the EXHIBITORNew Product Showcase. For more information on enVu and Envision, please visit www.envu.com/envision About enVuenVu, a STRATACACHE company, is a full service digital interactive media production company based in Dayton, Ohio with offices in¬¬¬ Chicago, Clearwater, Los Angeles and Montreal. enVu transforms events, retail and brick and mortar spaces with captivating, shareable, digital interactive brand experiences. By seamlessly integrating brand storytelling with gestural, touch and mobile interactivity, enVu provides brands with immersive experiences to target, engage and influence consumer behavior. enVu brings expertise to each stage of an interactive-media activation, from creative concept and design, through installation, launch and post launch support and reporting. Tweet



