GameBuzz Event Gaming System Makes Sizzling Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017

3/14/2017

The GameBuzz system—a customizable, multiplayer platform for making event booths more effective lead generators—debuted yesterday to large, boisterous crowds during the



GameBuzz allows up to six players to compete in live, interactive games that involve drawing, shape recognition and knowledge of trivia, while a live host keeps the action moving. The six games can be customized with any company’s colors and trademarks, with game content tailored to any industry.



The trade show and corporate event marketers attending EXHIBITORLIVE crowded the GameBuzz booth, enjoying the action while waiting their turn to play.



“People can’t resist wanting to join in when they see other people having fun,” said Mark Mohr, CEO of StudioNorth, the marketing agency that developed GameBuzz. “The first thing you want when you design an event booth is something that draws in visitors, and nothing draws in visitors like a crowd that’s having a great time.”



StudioNorth Events Marketing Director Debbie Knighton added, “It’s really about engagement. You’re not just scanning someone’s badge—you’re sharing information about your company in a fun way, and giving people a reason to chat with your team. That’s where your best leads come from.”



Mohr stressed that the GameBuzz system was designed to be easy to deploy. “It’s completely self-contained. We build the architecture, we do all the programming, we’ll even write the game content if you want. We provide the host, who’s an award-winning emcee. All you have to do is show up at your event and have your team ready.”



Almost 200 visitors stopped by the GameBuzz booth during the first day of EXHIBITORLIVE to play at least one game and find out more about this dynamic solution.



“We hope people here realize that the kind of fun they’re having now will be the same kind of fun people will have at their booth when they use the GameBuzz system,” said Mohr. “I mean, when’s the last time people gave each other high-fives at your booth?”





About StudioNorth

Founded in 1978, StudioNorth provides strategic marketing and award-winning creative supported by in-house digital resources and expertise. This approach creates engaging user experiences — in any combination of print, interactive, video, or social channels — to tell the client’s story to employees, customers, prospects, and other stakeholders. For more information, visit:





Contact:

debbiek@studionorth.com









