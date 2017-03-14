|
|
|
|
|
New Products, EXHIBITORLIVE News
ExpoDisplays Launches LEVEL at EXHIBITORLIVE
3/14/2017
Manufacturer of quality trade show products, ExpoDisplays, introduced a new product to the market at Booth #1715 of EXHIBITORLIVE Monday, March 13, 2017. LEVEL™ is the newest product by this 47 year old manufacturer.
LEVEL™ brings both movement and depth to traditionally static inline exhibiting. Exclusive GraphicGlide™ technology brings motion to this new, innovative system. Inherent in LEVEL’s design is the ability to hide messages and then expose them instantly when you need them with the touch of a finger, providing a tactile engagement that is unique to the industry. “The is the first truly new product I’ve seen in years,” said Jocelyn Wells of Georgia based Exhibit Expressions. “I’ve been in the business since 1989.”
Unlike many systems designed for inline exhibits, LEVEL™ isn’t a simple, flat, back wall display. The design of LEVEL™ provides a depth that field that makes the exhibit seem larger than it really is. In an industry full of new and exciting technology, this simple system provides a level of interaction not often seen outside of an electronic application. LEVEL™ was accepted into EXHIBITORLIVE’s 2017 New Product Showcase.
For more information go to www.expodisplays.com/level/
Since 1970, ExpoDisplays has been serving the trade show industry as an American Manufacturer. ExpoDisplays is a World-Class exhibit house in the heart of the South with a 47 year track record of creating extraordinary exhibits. ExpoDisplays manufacturers both custom and portable trade show displays.
Contact:
Terri@expodisplays.com
|
|
|
