trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Certified Trade Show Marketer Program

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 3/15/2017

Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, held an exclusive dinner and awards ceremony for Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) graduates. Thirty-nine new graduates earned



Awarded by EXHIBITOR, in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach, the CTSM program reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing. “Often equated to a graduate degree in event marketing, the demand for our program continues to grow,” commented Jan Nelson, CTSM gold level, executive director, Exhibitor Media Group’s CTSM program. “We had fifty new corporate professionals register in the month of February alone which brings current enrollment to over 3,700.”



To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the CTSM program, individuals key to its creation and success were invited to attend the dinner sponsored by Access TCA. Nelson welcomed special guest speakers including Lee Knight, editor-in-chief of EXHIBITOR magazine; Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist; Jim Andersen, original speaker and our connection to San Francisco State University; Christine Christman, first director of the CTSM program; Joe Ries, CTSM’s academic advisor for 23 years; and Matt Volk, representative of Northern Illinois University Outreach.



One graduate earned the highest level of recognition for her academic achievement and contribution to professional leadership. Kathleen Meadowcroft, trade show manager for The Rogers Group, Clare, MI, was awarded a CTSM diamond pin. “Each graduate committed a significant amount of time and hard work to achieve the CTSM credential and I am enormously proud of every single one,” commented Nelson. “Kathleen joins an elite group of 12 other CTSM diamond level achievers.”



CTSM graduates report an earning up to 15% higher salaries on average than their non-certified colleagues. A complete listing of the graduates can be found at



EXHIBITOR magazine’s LIVE exhibit hall, North America's largest that features trade show and event products and services.





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com









Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, held an exclusive dinner and awards ceremony for Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) graduates. Thirty-nine new graduates earned CTSM accreditation and forty-one others received bronze, silver, gold and diamond level CTSM upgrades.Awarded by EXHIBITOR, in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach, the CTSM program reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing. “Often equated to a graduate degree in event marketing, the demand for our program continues to grow,” commented Jan Nelson, CTSM gold level, executive director, Exhibitor Media Group’s CTSM program. “We had fifty new corporate professionals register in the month of February alone which brings current enrollment to over 3,700.”To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the CTSM program, individuals key to its creation and success were invited to attend the dinner sponsored by Access TCA. Nelson welcomed special guest speakers including Lee Knight, editor-in-chief of EXHIBITOR magazine; Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist; Jim Andersen, original speaker and our connection to San Francisco State University; Christine Christman, first director of the CTSM program; Joe Ries, CTSM’s academic advisor for 23 years; and Matt Volk, representative of Northern Illinois University Outreach.One graduate earned the highest level of recognition for her academic achievement and contribution to professional leadership. Kathleen Meadowcroft, trade show manager for The Rogers Group, Clare, MI, was awarded a CTSM diamond pin. “Each graduate committed a significant amount of time and hard work to achieve the CTSM credential and I am enormously proud of every single one,” commented Nelson. “Kathleen joins an elite group of 12 other CTSM diamond level achievers.”CTSM graduates report an earning up to 15% higher salaries on average than their non-certified colleagues. A complete listing of the graduates can be found at www.exhibitoronline.com/ctsm/ctsmgraduates.asp EXHIBITOR magazine’s EXHIBITORLIVE , the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers, took place March 12 - 16, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The industry’s highest-rated training conference features seven learning tracks and 169 sessions focusing on all aspects of trade show exhibit and event marketing and management. All conference registrants had full access to the EXHIBITORexhibit hall, North America's largest that features trade show and event products and services.About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITOR, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



