XING Events Expands its Cooperation with Partners

3/17/2017

XING Events (



Comprehensive One-stop Service for Organisers “During the past six months, we have taken a couple of big steps towards our vision of a comprehensive partner network”, Prof. Dr. Cai-Nicolas Ziegler, CEO of XING Events, explains regarding the background of the partner concept. “We have a clear array of strengths and core competencies. These include marketing targeted specifically at the desired attendees as well as ticketing and entry management. Our focus lies within these areas, especially in further developing our competencies to consolidate our leading position. However, one enterprise cannot be the leading force in each area. This is where our cooperation with selected service providers comes into play, as it enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services to our customers”, Ziegler continues.



If an organiser requires services that are not within the range of XING Events’ core competencies, the respective partners step in. XING Events then takes over the role as the coordinator of the various services.



Close Cooperation with Specialised Service Partners With regards to event services, the cooperation activities serve to offer the ideal solution for each phase of an event. They are carried out in close cooperation with companies specialised in the respective field. In addition to the ideal solution achieved through this cooperation, customers also benefit largely from a one-stop service that removes the need to coordinate different service providers on their own.



Numerous Customers Already Benefit from the Current Partner Programme Criteo, a XING Events customer who operates in the awards sector, is enthusiastic about the network’s advantages: “We were able to draw huge benefits from XING Events’ partner programme for our event, the Criteo Performance Marketing Awards ― #CPMA. Figuratively speaking, we ‘killed two birds with one stone’”, says Ann-Katrin Löffert, Marketing Specialist Central Europe, Criteo GmbH. “Most importantly, we were looking for marketing activities to boost the number of submissions for the award. Another criterion was to find a solution that helps us to optimise the submission process. XING Events offered the perfect marketing tools as well as the desired target group via the XING network to cover the first criterion. They additionally linked us with Submit.to who streamlined and simplified the submission process.”



This serves as one example for the successful cooperation with 79 Blue Elephants GmbH (SUBMIT.to) with whom XING Events has worked since mid-2016. 79 Blue Elephants GmbH, the service provider for award organisers, is successfully combining its tools with XING Events’ marketing and ticketing solutions.



“We are happy that, in cooperation with XING Events, we can offer solutions for the biggest challenges that each award organiser has to face: digital award management, increased number of submissions via marketing on the XING network, as well ticketing and entry management at the event. And, last but not least, we are also able to leverage the XING network as the ideal customer relationship management channel for the period between award shows”, says Stefan Böck, Managing Director at 79 Blue Elephants GmbH and provider of SUBMIT.to.



Due to the positive feedback from shared customers, Böck welcomes the consistent expansion of the partner programme. He is convinced that he will be able to meet existing customers’ requirements to an even greater extent in the future and, in particular, acquire new customers.



Additional Services Thanks to Cooperation with Technology Partners By integrating different applications and services, XING Events provides its customers with various technological extensions that streamline the organisation and realisation of their event and significantly reduce the efforts required – via tracking tools such as Google Analytics, Email marketing providers such as Newsletter2GO and Mailchimp, as well as Salesforce, the leading CRM platform.



“Newsletter2Go, who joined us as a partner in the beginning of this year, provides the best example of the various benefits for organisers”, explains Maik Wiege, Senior Product Owner at XING Events. “With this tool, which will shortly be available to every customer, everyone can effortlessly create their own professional email campaigns, give them an appealing design, and send them to potential attendees. Using the interface to XING Events and the 1 click event transfer, you can link an email campaign to an event published on XING in an instant, and hence also leverage your personal distribution list.”



“Our customers’ and partners’ satisfaction definitely drives us to continue expanding this concept”, says Ziegler. “We will thus keep on striving for innovations and services for our customers that optimise and simplify event management.”





About XING Events

XING Events is the only provider that combines event management software and business networking. With XING Events, organisers have already sold and billed 8 million tickets worldwide at more than 210,000 professional events. XING Events aims to support organisers with the best solution for every stage of their business events. Before the event, organisers can reach their target groups on XING and provide any new attendees with a professional ticket shop. During the event, organisers will be provided with customised solutions for all conceivable admissions scenarios. After the event, exclusive opportunities for customer relationship and community management are offered through XING Groups. As part of XING AG, the social network for professional contacts, XING Events connects closed to 11 million potential participants in German-speaking regions with relevant events. As an expert in events with professional standards, XING also creates a bridge between the online and the offline world by bringing people together at events. For more information go to





Contact:

antje.schwuchow@xing.com









