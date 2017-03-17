|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Break Away From the Usual Meeting EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
GES Awards Ten Educational Scholarships for EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Awards
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Honored with Standout Exhibit Award EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EuroShop Awards Finalists - Voting Starts Now! Shows & Events
Bemidji State Exhibit Design Student's Design Selected for EDPA EuroShop Booth EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual Sizzle Awards Now Accepting Entries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Zig Zibit Unveils its 'Full Swing' Concept at the 2017 Triangle AMA High Five Conference
3/17/2017
Jake Merzigian, president and CEO of Zig Zibit, unveiled his company’s “Full Swing” trade show marketing concept at the 2017 Triangle AMA High Five conference, held earlier this month.
The idea behind the “Full Swing” concept, Merzigian explained, is that companies should see their trade show marketing programs as a full circle. “Being great in one area, and less than prepared in another, can be the difference between meeting your goals and just going through the motions,” he said.
Using a golf swing analogy, Merzigian explained there are four main parts to a trade show marketing program:
Zig Zibit plans to roll out its “Full Swing” approach in 2017, helping current and new clients enhance their full trade show marketing programs and achieve better ROI.
Zig Zibit will be showcasing their capabilities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, booth #958.
About Zig Zibit
Zig Zibit provides custom, modular, and rental displays for trade shows in a variety of industries. The company also creates retail displays and custom corporate interiors. They offer complete, end-to-end services, including design, graphics, engineering, technology, fabrication, set-up and tear-down. Founded in Massachusetts in 2002 by Jake Merzigian and Matt Hylkema, Zig Zibit moved to Raleigh, N.C. in 2003. In November 2016, the company moved to an 68,000 square-foot facility in Durham, N.C. For more information about Zig Zibit, go to www.zigzibit.com.
Contact:
tierney@zigzibit.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|