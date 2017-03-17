trending Sponsored Content

Zig Zibit Unveils its 'Full Swing' Concept at the 2017 Triangle AMA High Five Conference

Tweet 3/17/2017

Jake Merzigian, president and CEO of Zig Zibit, unveiled his company’s “Full Swing” trade show marketing concept at the 2017 Triangle AMA High Five conference, held earlier this month.



The idea behind the “Full Swing” concept, Merzigian explained, is that companies should see their trade show marketing programs as a full circle. “Being great in one area, and less than prepared in another, can be the difference between meeting your goals and just going through the motions,” he said.



Using a golf swing analogy, Merzigian explained there are four main parts to a trade show marketing program: The backswing - Understanding the audience, setting goals, establishing messaging

The downswing - Planning the show experience, engaging audiences through social media, setting meetings with key customers

Impact - Delivering a memorable show experience, engaging attendees at the booth, gathering qualified leads

Follow-through - Following up with leads, measuring the show’s performance, evaluating effectiveness Merzigian offered further details on each of the four components, explaining while they may differ for each company and each trade show, it’s important to take a comprehensive look at the entire process. “It’s about total execution,” he said. “Establishing the right goals and objectives, and working together with marketing, sales, and communications, can dramatically increase your trade show success.”



Zig Zibit plans to roll out its “Full Swing” approach in 2017, helping current and new clients enhance their full trade show marketing programs and achieve better ROI.



Zig Zibit will be showcasing their capabilities at





About Zig Zibit

Zig Zibit provides custom, modular, and rental displays for trade shows in a variety of industries. The company also creates retail displays and custom corporate interiors. They offer complete, end-to-end services, including design, graphics, engineering, technology, fabrication, set-up and tear-down. Founded in Massachusetts in 2002 by Jake Merzigian and Matt Hylkema, Zig Zibit moved to Raleigh, N.C. in 2003. In November 2016, the company moved to an 68,000 square-foot facility in Durham, N.C. For more information about Zig Zibit, go to





Contact:

tierney@zigzibit.com









