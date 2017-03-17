|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Break Away From the Usual Meeting EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
GES Awards Ten Educational Scholarships for EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Awards
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Honored with Standout Exhibit Award EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EuroShop Awards Finalists - Voting Starts Now! Shows & Events
Bemidji State Exhibit Design Student's Design Selected for EDPA EuroShop Booth EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual Sizzle Awards Now Accepting Entries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Rebecca Thompson Joins stevensE3 as Director of US Sales
3/17/2017
Industry veteran Rebecca Thompson joins stevensE3 as director of US sales based in the Las Vegas office. Rebecca is a 23 year resident of Las Vegas with extensive experience working with domestic and international clients, and will be responsible for overall business development in America.
Rebecca will continue to be an active member of the Exhibit Designers and Producers Association (EDPA) Las Vegas chapter leadership team and serves on the EDPA Foundation Board of Directors overseeing the scholarship program.
Come to EXHIBITORLIVE in Las Vegas to congratulate Rebecca in person!
stevensE3 designs and builds innovative exhibits, environments and events that provide tangible results. We listen, learn and then create your unique story. As a full service partner, we provide insightful design, and use the latest technology to produce high impact, award winning solutions. We look our client's brand and target audience to draw our inspiration to design and build a creative space specifically for them. We understand that every project is unique so every decision we make is tailored to fit our client's goals and objectives.
From design to execution, Stevens E3 has the expertise to tell your story locally, nationally or internationally. For more information go to www.stevense3.com.
Contact:
cams@stevense3.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|