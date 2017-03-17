trending Sponsored Content

3/17/2017

Industry veteran Rebecca Thompson joins stevensE3 as director of US sales based in the Las Vegas office. Rebecca is a 23 year resident of Las Vegas with extensive experience working with domestic and international clients, and will be responsible for overall business development in America.



Rebecca will continue to be an active member of the Exhibit Designers and Producers Association (EDPA) Las Vegas chapter leadership team and serves on the EDPA Foundation Board of Directors overseeing the scholarship program.



stevensE3 designs and builds innovative exhibits, environments and events that provide tangible results. We listen, learn and then create your unique story. As a full service partner, we provide insightful design, and use the latest technology to produce high impact, award winning solutions. We look our client's brand and target audience to draw our inspiration to design and build a creative space specifically for them. We understand that every project is unique so every decision we make is tailored to fit our client's goals and objectives.



From design to execution, Stevens E3 has the expertise to tell your story locally, nationally or internationally. For more information go to





cams@stevense3.com









