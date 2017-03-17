trending Sponsored Content

Jason Gobeyn Joins MC² as VP, Strategic Business Development

3/17/2017

Jason Gobeyn's grandfather was in the exhibit business. As was his father. In fact, with Jason's experience added in, the Gobeyn family has more then 80 years in the trade show business.



With that long tradition in his background, Jason has joined MC² as Vice President, Strategic Business Development. Jason will lead a crack team of seasoned auto show professionals handing customer service for MC² clients exhibiting at dozens of auto shows across the U.S.



Jason's grandfather was part of the Century of Progress — the very first trade show in Chicago in the 1930s. His family has been in the business ever since. Jason himself has been a union carpenter and foreman, an event marketer, and founder of a successful exhibit company. Consequently, his skills range from experiential engagement strategy and auto and trade show design and management to new business development and brand positioning.



"I have been in the industry for 24 years helping customers from the largest to the smallest sell their products and services," Jason says. "I have never served another industry, except the Marine Corps, and I have served this industry in almost all its different positions. It has given me the tools to do great things for the customers I serve."





Michelle MacRae, Carrie Wigh Join MC² Account Team



If there's one thing Michelle MacRae and Carrie Wigh have in common — along with joining MC2 as Account Directors — it's their extensive experience in automotive events.



Carrie Wigh's management experience has included exhibit schedules of more than 100 trade shows. Coming from an agency background where she specialized in automotive accounts, Carrie has provided communications training for exhibit managers and product specialists, managed sizable budgets and automotive vehicle logistics, and served as agency liaison, both at home and abroad. Carrie brings a diversified skillset to her new position from leadership and communication to budgeting and training – all on the front lines of trade show and event programs.



Michelle MacRae joins MC² with extensive automotive event experience. She is highly accomplished with 20 years in the auto show and event business including auto and trade shows, experiential marketing activations, business conferences, customer loyalty events, VIP events and promotions and sponsorships. With a strong background in lead generation, ROI and event program efficiencies, she will expand her scope of work at MC² to include growing new business and assisting with current MC² business both in and out of the automotive sphere.



"My goal has always been to produce the most immersive customer experiences for my clients," Michelle says. "MC²'s mantra "You had to be there," resonates perfectly with my approach to experiential marketing." —Michelle MacRae



Both Account Directors are based out of MC²'s Los Angeles location. However, you are more likely to see them on the show floor or in business presentations than behind a desk in the office.





About MC²

MC² ("MC-squared") is the leader in the exhibit and event marketing industry. The company designs, builds and manages integrated marketing programs for events, exhibits, and environments for the world's best brands. They have 16 locations in the U.S. and Germany. For more information, visit us online at





