Company News

APG Rentals Adds New High Resolution LED Displays to its Videowall Portfolio

Tweet 3/17/2017

Strengthening its ability to supply rental customers with the broadest range of top-of-the-line displays, APG Rentals, North America’s leading sub-renter of large videowall displays, today announced the addition of super high resolution 2.9mm, 1.9mm, and 1.5mm LED displays to its portfolio. APG Rentals will showcase the new line-up at



“We are proud to be the industry’s first display rental company to offer super high resolution 1.9mm and 1.5mm LED displays to our customers,” David Weatherhead, President and CEO of APG Rentals, said today. “Client demand for high resolution rental displays has been growing, and we’re proud to announce that these narrow pixel-pitches are available for immediate rental. This means that, unlike ever before, our rental and staging customers can create spectacular, super-high resolution videowalls. The 1.5mm and 1.9mm walls are particularly good for high-resolution requirements such as broadcast.”



At EXHIBITORLIVE, APG Rentals will demonstrate their 2.9mm LED product with a 20ft x 12ft high HD videowall. “We’re excited to speak with our clients and partners at EXHIBITORLIVE about our spectacular LED rental solutions,” Weatherhead added.



In addition to their zero bezels and high resolution, the new LED displays include custom APG Rentals’ designed framing and hanging systems, which enable incredibly simple on-site installation. In fact, in a recent test of its new 2.9mm LED system compared to a competitor’s, APG Rentals’ display took half the time to set-up. Additionally, APG Rentals includes videowall technician assistance to accompany every install of a 1.9mm or 1.5mm LED display to ensure complete precision. Quantities of the 1.9mm and 1.5mm solutions are limited, so clients are advised to reserve inventory and APG technical resources early.



According to Weatherhead, APG Rentals has always been focused on the high-end, indoor segment of the videowall market. “Since our company’s inception, we have looked to the future. APG has been in the LED business since 2008, when it was one of the first companies to invest in NanoLumens’ LED displays for the rental market. Back then, 5mm was considered the high-resolution,” he said. “We’re crossing another innovative frontier in the videowall market by allowing our customers to rent super-high resolution LED displays.”



APG Rentals’ demonstration centers in Orlando and Toronto are also equipped with the new fleet of LED displays, and any interested parties are encouraged to visit the facilities.



For more information on APG Rentals, make sure to visit Booth #654 at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017.





About APG Rentals

APG Rentals searches the world for the most innovative, high impact audio visual products, and brings them to special events, meetings, and trade shows in the USA and Canada. With offices in Orlando and Toronto, they offer one of the most comprehensive portfolios of cutting-edge large video display solutions, each with customized accessories, specialist technical support, and full system design for industry partners. APG Rentals has worked with some of the largest exhibit, production houses, and experiential marketing agencies in the business, providing tailored support for each client. For more information go to





Contact:

jess@griffin360.com









