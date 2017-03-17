|
People
Diane Brisk Joins Underwood Events
3/17/2017
Underwood Events has hired experienced event and destination service planner Diane Brisk to lead the firm’s event planning and destination management efforts in the Chicago market. Diane brings over 16 years of experience in event design, planning, and production.
“Diane’s balance of destination management services and event design experience perfectly supports our programs and will ensure our clients continue to receive the same kind of personalized, authentic experiences that are the foundation of Underwood Events,” said Mike Underwood, president and founder of Underwood Events. “Diane is one of the most knowledgeable destination service provider and event professionals in Chicago. From intimate dinners of twenty-five international business CEOs to product launches for twenty thousand guests, Diane simultaneously expertly manages the big picture while perfecting the details.”
Diane has eight years of destination management experience showcasing the city of Chicago. From an architectural tour on the Chicago River to a day-long city-wide scavenger hunt style of team building exploring the city, Diane has brought Chicago to her clients in ways they will never forget. She has an additional eight years of her career focused exclusively on event design and production.
Mike adds, “Diane is an energetic force whose artistic imagination and sense of humor bring an incredible level of comfort and confidence to our clients…they call her “Downtown Di” for a reason!”
When bringing a corporate group to Chicago for either sales or annual meeting, celebrating a product launch or a milestone anniversary or incentive trip, Underwood Events ensures a successful experience. Services include ground transportation, custom tours, dine-a-rounds and team building. Underwood Events considers the event’s purpose, brand, and attendee demographics in venue site selection, contract negotiations, full-scale décor, lighting and event technology production.
Diane can be reached via email at Diane@UnderwoodEvents.com or dial 312-285-6152.
About Underwood Events
Underwood Events is a full-service corporate event planning and destination management company known for programs that magnify brands and communicate messages. Partnering with their clients, they build innovative strategies that align their clients’ attendees and goals to produce experiences that are consistently on-point, on-time and on-budget. Visit www.underwoodevents.com for more information.
Contact:
Mike@UnderwoodEvents.com
