trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

IEEE PES Transmission & Distribution Conference and Exposition Renews Contract with Convention Data Services

Tweet 3/17/2017

IEEE PES Transmission & Distribution Conference and Exposition has renewed their contract through the year 2020 with Convention Data Services (CDS), their current trusted registration partner for full registration and lead management services. The IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition is the largest and most progressive conference and exposition in the electric power industry. Thousands of professionals from over 80 countries attend to create an unprecedented opportunity for networking, learning about emerging technologies and furthering their advanced professional education.



"The entire CDS team has been a pleasure to work with and continually exceeded our expectations on this last show! Their professionalism, attention to detail and proactive approach are examples of their excellence and why we happily chose to extend our partnership," says Gail Sparks-Riegel, Registration Chair.



“Our CDS team is pleased to continue our partnership with the IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services. “We are committed to providing the event with hands-on customer service and new ideas and tools to further their event goals. Our focus is to help create an enhanced overall experience for their exhibitors and attendees through a streamlined registration process, onsite service and comprehensive support from our experienced event team.”





About Convention Data Services – CDS

Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. Learn more at



About IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition

The IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition attracts leading companies and individuals from around the world as both exhibitors and attendees. A robust and immersive conference program provides attendees with the opportunity to network, hear engaging talks, browse new technologies and participate in hands-on demonstrations in the exhibition hall. With over 700 exhibiting companies and 12,000 industry professionals and decision-makers in attendance, the event is the largest and most collaborative trade show in the electric power industry. Learn more at





Contact:

vickie@silverlevinson.com









IEEE PES Transmission & Distribution Conference and Exposition has renewed their contract through the year 2020 with Convention Data Services (CDS), their current trusted registration partner for full registration and lead management services. The IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition is the largest and most progressive conference and exposition in the electric power industry. Thousands of professionals from over 80 countries attend to create an unprecedented opportunity for networking, learning about emerging technologies and furthering their advanced professional education."The entire CDS team has been a pleasure to work with and continually exceeded our expectations on this last show! Their professionalism, attention to detail and proactive approach are examples of their excellence and why we happily chose to extend our partnership," says Gail Sparks-Riegel, Registration Chair.“Our CDS team is pleased to continue our partnership with the IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services. “We are committed to providing the event with hands-on customer service and new ideas and tools to further their event goals. Our focus is to help create an enhanced overall experience for their exhibitors and attendees through a streamlined registration process, onsite service and comprehensive support from our experienced event team.”About Convention Data Services – CDSConvention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. Learn more at www.cdsreg.com About IEEE PES T&D Conference and ExpositionThe IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition attracts leading companies and individuals from around the world as both exhibitors and attendees. A robust and immersive conference program provides attendees with the opportunity to network, hear engaging talks, browse new technologies and participate in hands-on demonstrations in the exhibition hall. With over 700 exhibiting companies and 12,000 industry professionals and decision-makers in attendance, the event is the largest and most collaborative trade show in the electric power industry. Learn more at www.ieeet-d.org Tweet



