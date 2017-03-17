trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Alison Baker Neiman Joins the Branded Area Team

Tweet 3/17/2017

Industry veteran Alison Baker Neiman has joined the Branded Area team.



“We are delighted to bring Alison onto our team," said Mike Bartley, President of Branded Area. "Her knowledge, integrity and work ethic fit perfectly with our model and our culture. Alison understands the entire industry and how to work effectively on behalf of the client’s best interests.”



Alison has over 15 years’ experience in the tradeshow exhibit and environments industry. She started her career on the client side and has spent the last 12 years in various client service roles at some of the industry’s well known firms such as Access TCA, Displayworks, EWI, Nth Degree and most recently Derse. Alison says “I made the move to Branded Area because I like the model. We are able to take care of our client’s needs efficiently and effectively because of our ability to access whatever they need whenever they need it, without any limits.”





About Branded Area – Branded Area is a full-service strategic, creative and turn-key producer of tradeshow exhibits and branded environments. The company is staffed with a select team of long time industry experts. For more information go to





Contact:

mike@brandedarea.com









Industry veteran Alison Baker Neiman has joined the Branded Area team.“We are delighted to bring Alison onto our team," said Mike Bartley, President of Branded Area. "Her knowledge, integrity and work ethic fit perfectly with our model and our culture. Alison understands the entire industry and how to work effectively on behalf of the client’s best interests.”Alison has over 15 years’ experience in the tradeshow exhibit and environments industry. She started her career on the client side and has spent the last 12 years in various client service roles at some of the industry’s well known firms such as Access TCA, Displayworks, EWI, Nth Degree and most recently Derse. Alison says “I made the move to Branded Area because I like the model. We are able to take care of our client’s needs efficiently and effectively because of our ability to access whatever they need whenever they need it, without any limits.”About Branded Area – Branded Area is a full-service strategic, creative and turn-key producer of tradeshow exhibits and branded environments. The company is staffed with a select team of long time industry experts. For more information go to www.brandedarea.com Tweet



