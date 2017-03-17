|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
GES Awards Ten Educational Scholarships for EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Awards
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Honored with Standout Exhibit Award EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EuroShop Awards Finalists - Voting Starts Now! Shows & Events
Bemidji State Exhibit Design Student's Design Selected for EDPA EuroShop Booth EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual Sizzle Awards Now Accepting Entries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Alison Baker Neiman Joins the Branded Area Team
3/17/2017
Industry veteran Alison Baker Neiman has joined the Branded Area team.
“We are delighted to bring Alison onto our team," said Mike Bartley, President of Branded Area. "Her knowledge, integrity and work ethic fit perfectly with our model and our culture. Alison understands the entire industry and how to work effectively on behalf of the client’s best interests.”
Alison has over 15 years’ experience in the tradeshow exhibit and environments industry. She started her career on the client side and has spent the last 12 years in various client service roles at some of the industry’s well known firms such as Access TCA, Displayworks, EWI, Nth Degree and most recently Derse. Alison says “I made the move to Branded Area because I like the model. We are able to take care of our client’s needs efficiently and effectively because of our ability to access whatever they need whenever they need it, without any limits.”
About Branded Area – Branded Area is a full-service strategic, creative and turn-key producer of tradeshow exhibits and branded environments. The company is staffed with a select team of long time industry experts. For more information go to www.brandedarea.com.
Contact:
mike@brandedarea.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|