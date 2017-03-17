|
|
|
|
|
Associations/Press, People
Association of Women in Events Announces Hall of Fame Recognition Program
3/17/2017
The Association for Women in Events (AWE), a not for profit organization supporting gender equality and diversity in the event industry, has announced its Hall of Fame Recognition Program, hosted by the AWE Awards Committee. The AWE Awards Committee was formed with a vision to create an engaged group of recognized people and programs that exemplify AWE values to serve as an ongoing resource for inspiration, guidance and leadership.
The AWE Hall of Fame will recognize the advancement of women in events by honoring women and men with a categorical award. Categories for nominations are: Disruptor, Coach, Woman of Influence, Emerging Leader and Organizational Leadership. Nominations are open March 15, 2017 and close May 5, 2017. To nominate a deserving individual (self-nominations are also accepted), a simple online form will be completed. Members and non-members, women and men in the events, hospitality and tourism industry are eligible.
The judging panel will be made up of 2017 AWE board members who will select finalists for a secondary interview. The winners will be announced in July of 2017. Winners of each respective category will receive the following recognition and opportunities:
AWE is an inclusive community dedicated to the professional advancement of women in all facets of the events industry. The focus of AWE is to build a strong community where women inspire women, help others and take control of their careers. AWE facilitates the resources and connections to identify professional solutions, mentors and opportunities for women.
About the Association for Women in Events
The Association for Women in Events is an inclusive community dedicated to the professional advancement of women in all facets of the events industry. The international organization was established in Washington, D.C. March of 2015. AWE has earned international support from a myriad of individuals and organizations. Membership benefits include an immediate coaching program, access to the international membership directory, a robust events calendar, a quarterly educational eNewsletter, monthly webinars, ability to apply for Sponsorship Circle and 40+ opportunities for volunteer leadership positions. AWE offers annual individual, student, corporate and faculty memberships. For more information go to www.womeninevents.org.
Contact:
admin@womeninevents.org
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
