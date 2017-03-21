trending Sponsored Content

Jacksonville to Host 2017 NFL Consumer Products Summit

3/21/2017

Jacksonville will be host the 2017 NFL Consumer Products Summit and the NFL Equipment Managers Meeting on March 21-22. The events will bring 1,000 guests to EverBank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, for two days of meetings plus nearly 150 exhibitors will display their licensed NFL wares to general retails and buyers.



The events will have an estimated positive economic impact of $1,129,163 on the city of Jacksonville, with 1,900 room nights booked at our host hotels, the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and the Omni Jacksonville, plus the main events at EverBank and several events at offsite venues including Intuition Ale Works, and Epping Forest.



Jacksonville was selected to host this premier event from a short list of impressive candidates that also included Chicago, Indianapolis and Minneapolis. Visit Jacksonville’s sales team worked directly with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the host hotels, the offsite venues and the NFL to bring this exclusive event to our destination. Previously, the NFL Consumer Products Summit was held in Charlotte in 2016 and Nashville in 2015.



This year, the event will utilize EverBank Field in its entirety, including all three levels of the newly renovated East and West US Assure Club, which represents more than 200,000 square feet of both indoor and patio space overlooking the field. Additionally, expo booths will be set up on the east main concourse, and 10 luxury suites on both the east and west sides will be used as private meeting spaces for exhibitors. The Jaguars official team meeting room will be used for the equipment managers’ general session and meals for that group will be served in the Bud Light Party Zone, an indoor/outdoor area sports bar in the south end zone of the stadium. Meals on site will include two breakfasts, two lunches, refreshments and an evening reception. Following the reception, guests will get a tour of EverBank Field from the perspective of a Jaguars player, including a route through their private locker room, weight room and along the PROWL, the team’s official entrance on game day. On the field, they’ll get to experience the world’s largest video boards as only the players do, from field level.



All on site event execution at EverBank is being planned by Bold Events, LLC, a sister company of the Jacksonville Jaguars, that is responsible for attracting and planning events at EverBank Field and the upcoming Daily’s Place. In May 2017, Daily’s Place will open adjacent to the south end zone of EverBank Field. Bold Events serves as a one-stop concierge service for planning and executing events such as concerts, festivals, corporate and social events on a year-round basis. For more information, visit



Daily’s Place includes a 5,500-seat covered, open air amphitheater as well as a 94,000-square-foot flex facility that will serve as both an indoor, climate controlled practice facility for the Jacksonville Jaguars and space for a variety of different types of events.



Offsite venues for breakout events include the new Intuition Ale Works taproom located in the Sport Complex across from EverBank Field. It has two floors of event space, including a rooftop patio. Manifest Distillery, located next to Intuition and crafting its own delicious and local vodka. Epping Forest, will also serve as a venue for a smaller event. This elegant yacht and country club sits right on the banks of St. Johns River and its historic gardens have some of the best sunset views in Jacksonville.



For more information on this event, how it came together, and what other unique venues and conventions Jacksonville has hosted, connect with us at Visit Jacksonville by going to





pjimenez@visitjacksonville.com









