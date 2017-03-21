trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

People

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Shows & Events

JEC World 2017 Reaches Record Attendance

Tweet 3/21/2017

The N°1 exhibition dedicated to Composites materials closed its doors on Thursday March 16, 2017 with a 2-digit attendance growth (+10%).



“JEC Group’s strategy towards End-Users is a winning one as we welcomed more architects, creators, developers, designers, style engineers and trend-setters” says Ms Frédérique Mutel, JEC Group President & CEO. Indeed, the 4 “Innovation planets” that showcased the latest composites innovations were focused on Aerospace, Automotive, Better Living and Building. Besides, JEC Group launched its new publication “The Future of Building” during JEC World 2017. “We are very happy with the participation and the enthusiasm the composites professionals expressed. We are grateful and are committed to go further, “she adds.



Over the 3 days, the event recorded an increase of +10% professional visits compared to 2016, i.e. 40,607 in attendance counting 78% International Visitors from 113 countries.



”We strongly believe in collective intelligence and all our operations aim at evolving the Golden Triangle: Industry, Research and economic authorities such as regional or national entities. It is certainly part of our success, both for JEC Group and here for JEC World”, comments Frédérique Mutel.



Alongside the many International Pavilions, every French Region were also represented.



The high degree of interest in JEC World also lies in the fact that JEC World perpetually renews itself constantly. “Each year, new products and services are offered to Exhibitors and visitors. For instance, in 2017, the Startup Booster competition, the new planets, the electronic devices and the giant LED screen on the VIP Club, are some of our novelties and improvements that refined customer experience” comments Anne-Manuèle Hébert, Show Director of JEC World and European Shows.



JEC Group also welcomed special guests who are passionate with composites such as Greg LeMond, champion & cycling expert, Thomas Coville, new solo, round-the-world record on maxi trimaran, Leilani Münter, Electric GT Pilot, or Nandor Fa, Vendée Globe 8th place contestant.



JEC WORLD 2017 KEY FIGURES 1,300 exhibitors

40, 607 Professional visits (+10%)

6 conferences

53 Speakers

2 Halls (65,000 square meters, 69,9654,18 ft2)

ABOUT JEC GROUP

With a network of 250,000 professionals, JEC Group is the largest composite organization in the world. It represents, promotes and helps develop composite markets by providing global and local networking and information services. For the past 20 years, JEC has achieved continuous growth and acquired an international reputation. It has opened offices in North America and Asia. The Company is entirely owned by the non-profit Center for the Promotion of Composites. JEC Group’s policy is to systematically invest its profits in the creation of new services to benefit the industry. After successfully winning over the composites industry, JEC Group is now enlarging its scope to the next segment of the value chain, i.e. manufacturers and end-users.



Through Knowledge and Networking, JEC's experts offer a comprehensive service package: the JEC publications - including strategic studies, technical books and the JEC Composites Magazine - the weekly international e-letter World Market News and the French e-letter JEC Info Composites. JEC also organizes the JEC World Show in Paris – the world’s largest composites show, five times bigger than any other composites exhibition - JEC Asia in South Korea and JEC Americas in Atlanta; the Web Hub



The composite industry employs 550,000 professionals worldwide, generating 79 billion EUR worth of business in 2016.



For more information go to





Contact:

truong@jeccomposites.com









The N°1 exhibition dedicated to Composites materials closed its doors on Thursday March 16, 2017 with a 2-digit attendance growth (+10%).“JEC Group’s strategy towards End-Users is a winning one as we welcomed more architects, creators, developers, designers, style engineers and trend-setters” says Ms Frédérique Mutel, JEC Group President & CEO. Indeed, the 4 “Innovation planets” that showcased the latest composites innovations were focused on Aerospace, Automotive, Better Living and Building. Besides, JEC Group launched its new publication “The Future of Building” during JEC World 2017. “We are very happy with the participation and the enthusiasm the composites professionals expressed. We are grateful and are committed to go further, “she adds.Over the 3 days, the event recorded an increase of +10% professional visits compared to 2016, i.e. 40,607 in attendance counting 78% International Visitors from 113 countries.”We strongly believe in collective intelligence and all our operations aim at evolving the Golden Triangle: Industry, Research and economic authorities such as regional or national entities. It is certainly part of our success, both for JEC Group and here for JEC World”, comments Frédérique Mutel.Alongside the many International Pavilions, every French Region were also represented.The high degree of interest in JEC World also lies in the fact that JEC World perpetually renews itself constantly. “Each year, new products and services are offered to Exhibitors and visitors. For instance, in 2017, the Startup Booster competition, the new planets, the electronic devices and the giant LED screen on the VIP Club, are some of our novelties and improvements that refined customer experience” comments Anne-Manuèle Hébert, Show Director of JEC World and European Shows.JEC Group also welcomed special guests who are passionate with composites such as Greg LeMond, champion & cycling expert, Thomas Coville, new solo, round-the-world record on maxi trimaran, Leilani Münter, Electric GT Pilot, or Nandor Fa, Vendée Globe 8th place contestant.JEC WORLD 2017 KEY FIGURESABOUT JEC GROUPWith a network of 250,000 professionals, JEC Group is the largest composite organization in the world. It represents, promotes and helps develop composite markets by providing global and local networking and information services. For the past 20 years, JEC has achieved continuous growth and acquired an international reputation. It has opened offices in North America and Asia. The Company is entirely owned by the non-profit Center for the Promotion of Composites. JEC Group’s policy is to systematically invest its profits in the creation of new services to benefit the industry. After successfully winning over the composites industry, JEC Group is now enlarging its scope to the next segment of the value chain, i.e. manufacturers and end-users.Through Knowledge and Networking, JEC's experts offer a comprehensive service package: the JEC publications - including strategic studies, technical books and the JEC Composites Magazine - the weekly international e-letter World Market News and the French e-letter JEC Info Composites. JEC also organizes the JEC World Show in Paris – the world’s largest composites show, five times bigger than any other composites exhibition - JEC Asia in South Korea and JEC Americas in Atlanta; the Web Hub www.jeccomposites.com ; the JEC Composites Conferences, Forums and Workshops in Paris, Singapore and Chicago and the JEC Innovation Awards program (Europe, Asia, America, India and China).The composite industry employs 550,000 professionals worldwide, generating 79 billion EUR worth of business in 2016.For more information go to www.jeccomposites.com Tweet



