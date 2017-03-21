|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
GES Awards Ten Educational Scholarships for EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Awards
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Honored with Standout Exhibit Award EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EuroShop Awards Finalists - Voting Starts Now! Shows & Events
Bemidji State Exhibit Design Student's Design Selected for EDPA EuroShop Booth People
Visit KC Hires Andre Walker as National Account Manager EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events
JEC World 2017 Reaches Record Attendance
3/21/2017
The N°1 exhibition dedicated to Composites materials closed its doors on Thursday March 16, 2017 with a 2-digit attendance growth (+10%).
“JEC Group’s strategy towards End-Users is a winning one as we welcomed more architects, creators, developers, designers, style engineers and trend-setters” says Ms Frédérique Mutel, JEC Group President & CEO. Indeed, the 4 “Innovation planets” that showcased the latest composites innovations were focused on Aerospace, Automotive, Better Living and Building. Besides, JEC Group launched its new publication “The Future of Building” during JEC World 2017. “We are very happy with the participation and the enthusiasm the composites professionals expressed. We are grateful and are committed to go further, “she adds.
Over the 3 days, the event recorded an increase of +10% professional visits compared to 2016, i.e. 40,607 in attendance counting 78% International Visitors from 113 countries.
”We strongly believe in collective intelligence and all our operations aim at evolving the Golden Triangle: Industry, Research and economic authorities such as regional or national entities. It is certainly part of our success, both for JEC Group and here for JEC World”, comments Frédérique Mutel.
Alongside the many International Pavilions, every French Region were also represented.
The high degree of interest in JEC World also lies in the fact that JEC World perpetually renews itself constantly. “Each year, new products and services are offered to Exhibitors and visitors. For instance, in 2017, the Startup Booster competition, the new planets, the electronic devices and the giant LED screen on the VIP Club, are some of our novelties and improvements that refined customer experience” comments Anne-Manuèle Hébert, Show Director of JEC World and European Shows.
JEC Group also welcomed special guests who are passionate with composites such as Greg LeMond, champion & cycling expert, Thomas Coville, new solo, round-the-world record on maxi trimaran, Leilani Münter, Electric GT Pilot, or Nandor Fa, Vendée Globe 8th place contestant.
JEC WORLD 2017 KEY FIGURES
ABOUT JEC GROUP
With a network of 250,000 professionals, JEC Group is the largest composite organization in the world. It represents, promotes and helps develop composite markets by providing global and local networking and information services. For the past 20 years, JEC has achieved continuous growth and acquired an international reputation. It has opened offices in North America and Asia. The Company is entirely owned by the non-profit Center for the Promotion of Composites. JEC Group’s policy is to systematically invest its profits in the creation of new services to benefit the industry. After successfully winning over the composites industry, JEC Group is now enlarging its scope to the next segment of the value chain, i.e. manufacturers and end-users.
Through Knowledge and Networking, JEC's experts offer a comprehensive service package: the JEC publications - including strategic studies, technical books and the JEC Composites Magazine - the weekly international e-letter World Market News and the French e-letter JEC Info Composites. JEC also organizes the JEC World Show in Paris – the world’s largest composites show, five times bigger than any other composites exhibition - JEC Asia in South Korea and JEC Americas in Atlanta; the Web Hub www.jeccomposites.com; the JEC Composites Conferences, Forums and Workshops in Paris, Singapore and Chicago and the JEC Innovation Awards program (Europe, Asia, America, India and China).
The composite industry employs 550,000 professionals worldwide, generating 79 billion EUR worth of business in 2016.
For more information go to www.jeccomposites.com.
Contact:
truong@jeccomposites.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|