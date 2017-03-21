|
|
|
|
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey
|
New Products
Hubb Adds DocUSign Integration to Event Management Platform
3/21/2017
Event technology startup Hubb today announced that it has added an integration with DocUSign to its event content management platform. Event managers can now directly manage their speaker agreements through Hubb's portal, streamlining the content management process to create a central source of data. The integration was enabled by Hubb's API and DocuSign's Integration Framework.
"We want to make it easier for event managers to do their jobs, and a key step in this is helping them embrace the power of connected content," said Allie Magyar, CEO of Hubb. "By integrating with different technology partners, we're building a reliable and connected event technology ecosystem for busy managers that creates a seamless flow of data that eliminate the inefficiency of trying to make disparate pieces of technology play nice together."
Hubb is built for the API economy and integrates with other event technology solutions to create a seamless flow of event data from one source to another. A more collaborative technical environment means event managers can pick the best solutions for each part of their event planning process. Integrated technology saves time because information can be shared freely between different components of a manager's technology mix, eliminating the need to manually export and import data across systems. Hubb has partnered with dozens of best-in-breed integrated partners.
About Hubb
Hubb brings order to the chaos of content management for meetings and conferences. Our flagship cloud-based software platform uses simple, automated workflows to streamline collecting, managing and marketing of all event content from speakers to sessions to sponsors. Hubb is a platform that allows you to administer calls for papers, abstract grading, session and speaker management, and content marketing. The software scales to the needs of events of all sizes, and it integrates easily with other event technologies to ensure all content is consistent and up-to-date. Founded by veteran event management professionals, Hubb makes its headquarters in Vancouver, WA. For more information, visit www.hubb.me.
Contact:
smelville@pressrelease-mail.com
|
|
|
