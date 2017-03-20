trending Sponsored Content

Destinations by Design, Inc. Promotes Josh Ford to COO

3/20/2017

Destinations by Design, Inc. (DBD) is pleased to announce the promotion of Josh Ford, previously Vice President of Event Production, to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) beginning March 13, 2017. With his extensive knowledge of business functions, Ford will now be responsible for multiple departments as he oversees many of the day-to-day operations of this full-service destination management company.



“Josh has all of the skills required of a leader in this challenging and important role at DBD,” said Joyce Sherman, president, Destinations by Design, Inc. “He always seeks improvement and strives toward perfection, and that quality has become a reflection upon the DBD culture.”



Ford has more than 15 years of experience, with a background in engineering, financial analysis and philanthropy. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Physics from Loyola Marymount University, with Advanced Technology Certificates and Management/Business Coursework from the University of Southern California. Ford is also the Founder/President of Board for the James Joseph Ford Foundation as well as the Co-Founder for Every Generation Gives (EGG) Project, which brings a philanthropic perspective and social responsibility opportunities to elementary students in high-poverty schools.



“I am both humbled and excited by my new role at DBD,” said Ford. “With my background in analytics and systems, I am looking forward to the challenge of helping DBD grow and exceeding the highest expectations of our clients and partners.”





About Destinations by Design, Inc.

In operation since 1990, Destinations by Design (DBD) provides high-quality destination management, event and design services to the incentive and corporate markets, including a large number of Fortune 500 companies, as well as many of the major hotels and casinos in Las Vegas. The DBD team is comprised of a myriad of seasoned industry leaders, who are an unparalleled resource pool for our clients. From a cutting-edge and inspired design team to an experienced and detail-oriented operations group, Destinations by Design’s success lies in the collaborative talents of a team that continually redefines the Las Vegas scene. We pride ourselves in a continuing commitment to excellence, a competitive drive, and the highest level of professional integrity. Every member of our team makes a unique contribution to providing our clients and partners with a quality product that exceeds their expectations time and time again. For more information go to





