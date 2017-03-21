|
|
|
|
|
Awards, Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Wins Two Portable Modular Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE
3/21/2017
Access TCA won two Portable Modular Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE: one for the best 10 x 10 exhibit (Nordic Naturals) and another for the best reconfigurable exhibit (Abaxis). Plus, Access’ exhibit for Think! Surgical won for best overall design in the BeMatrix design competition.
“Access has always been known for our work in healthcare,” said President Amy Sondrup, “but this year we are demonstrating that, in addition to pharma and biopharma, our healthcare mission extends to excellence in medical devices and the fast-growing animal health market. We are extremely proud of the teams who are not only responsible for this award-winning work but also for helping our clients stand out on the show floor.”
About Access
Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit www.accesstca.com to learn more.
Contact:
asondrup@accesstca.com
More information about Access TCA...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|