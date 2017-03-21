trending Sponsored Content

The Trade Group to Showcase Transparent LED Product Display Boxes, New Graphics Division at GlobalShop 2017

Tweet 3/21/2017

The GlobalShop 2017 retail design trade show runs March 28 through March 30 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Attendees can meet with representatives from The Trade Group at Booth #5228.



For the past 25 years, GlobalShop has attracted the top influencers in retail and is the only trade show that offers retail design, merchandising, shopper-facing technology and marketing solutions under one roof.



For The Trade Group, GlobalShop provides an ideal environment to spotlight the company’s solutions in these four areas as well as its two new divisions: Retail Merchandising Solutions and Commercial Graphics Solutions.



Aston Haswell, Business Development Manager for The Trade Group’s Retail Merchandising division, is looking forward to raising awareness about the company’s retail design solutions during the three-day event.



As Haswell explains, “Many retailers don’t realize The Trade Group is a one-stop shop when it comes to the branding, design, engineering, fabrication and production of retail fixtures, signage and displays, so I’m excited to share that story.”



Sales Consultant Lori Harvey will represent The Trade Group’s new Commercial Graphics division at the show. “Retail design and commercial graphics go hand in hand. So together, we will be ready to share extensive insight on the latest retail design, technology and grand scale signage solutions with attendees who visit our booth at GlobalShop,” Harvey says.



The Trade Group will showcase a variety of the company’s recent design and technology innovations at GlobalShop. Attendees can check out the company’s popular Transparent LED Product Display Boxes, the educational, branding and wayfinding benefits of printed flooring, as well as samples of the company’s recent retail merchandising and commercial graphics work.



To learn more about The Trade Group’s retail merchandising solutions and commercial graphics services, please call 1-800-345-2005 or email Aston Haswell at ahaswell@tradegroup.com or Lori Harvey at lharvey@tradegroup.com, or go to





