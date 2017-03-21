trending Sponsored Content

Francesco Paolo Ruvolo Named Exploring, Inc. Employee of The Year

Tweet 3/21/2017

Exploring, Inc., the parent company of several rapidly growing Atlanta-based companies, named Francesco Paolo Ruvolo its 2016 Employee of the Year. This annual award is part of Exploring’s Employee Awards program, which was created to recognize and honor talented employees who go above and beyond in their roles.



Ruvolo serves as Director of Scenic in Exploring’s ID3 Group, LLC, division. ID3 Group is a full-service custom fabrication company that works directly with exhibit companies, experiential companies, design firms and architects, and more. Ruvolo oversees all the different aspects of production related to the Scenic department, including fabrication, sculpting, mold making, coating and painting. He directs the team’s work and manages the staff schedule to maintain the highest quality standards while meeting project deadlines. Under his leadership, the Scenic team has grown from two people to nearly 20 talented artists.



Ruvolo is a highly skilled artist and sculptor with over 17 years of experience in sketching, custom-made props, art pieces, sculptures, and design. Born in Palermo, Italy, he graduated as an interpreter and worked in the tourism industry for many years. His life-long passion for art and creativity led him to work as a scenic designer in the theater and then move to the U.S., where he attended the Savannah College of Art and Design to work toward a Master of Fine Art in Sculpture degree.



Ruvolo joined Chisel 3D in 2009 and has served as lead sculptor and production director. Chisel 3D, which became part of the Exploring family of companies and a division of ID3 Group in May 2015, designs and fabricates custom theming and three-dimensional features for trade show exhibits, experiential marketing events and more.



“Paolo is an extremely skilled sculptor, and his artistic talents and craftsmanship are an outstanding asset to our company,” says David Walens, president of Exploring. “At the same time, Paolo’s attention to detail, project management skills, and strong team leadership ensure that each client project is completed on time and to the highest standards. We truly appreciate his dedication and contribution to our company and our clients.”





About Exploring, Inc.

Exploring, Inc. is the parent company of several rapidly growing Atlanta-based companies, including Brumark, Shelmarc Carpets, ID3 GROUP, Chisel 3D and Atlantis WaterJet. These companies offer services for exhibits, events and environments — including tradeshow flooring and full-service custom fabrication — as well as commercial and hospitality flooring. Exploring’s operations include facilities in Atlanta and Dalton, Georgia and a distribution facility in Las Vegas. Founded in 1999, Exploring was named to the Inc. 500|5000, Inc. magazine’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2016. More information is available at





Contact:

dave@exploring.com









