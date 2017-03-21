Euroshop 2017 a Resounding Success for Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH

trending Sponsored Content

3/21/2017

Nominated for the “EXHIBITOR Award” and recipient of widespread acclaim by clients – Euroshop was a huge success for Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH.



The special exhibition "THANK YOU BURKHARDT, Burkhardt Leitner's 50 years in design" also attracted numerous visitors and revealed many previously little-known facets to Burkhardt Leitner’s lifelong works. The designer’s legacy is being continued under the newly-established Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH whilst the business is dynamically driven into the future with system innovations.



Akin Nalça und Alp Gümüs, founders and Managing Partners of Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH explain, “Exhibiting at the fair was a resounding success for the burkhardt leitner brand, attracting numerous international visitors. We are still offering the classic range of Burkhardt Leitner systems as the new Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH, whilst also premiering new solutions with our dynamic design team. We were particularly happy to have been awarded multiple design prizes, including the iF Design Award 2017 for our new exhibition system pon media and also to have been nominated for a German Brand Award by the German Design Council, all right before Euroshop. This year’s Euroshop was a fantastic launch for us in every way!”



The burkhardt leitner brand enjoys an excellent international reputation for innovative, modular and temporary architectural systems specifically designed for trade fairs and exhibitions as well as for retail outlets, offices, museums and other public areas.



Behind the brand is Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH, launched in 2016 under the management of designer and university lecturer Akin Nalça together with company partner Alp Gümüs, MBA, Industrial engineer. The team is following the legacy of the designer and company founder Burkhart Leitner, sharing the same company philosophy whilst bringing new impetus to the brand.



Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH has been a member of the German Design Council foundation since 2016. The company has chosen 2017 to present itself to the public, also hosting a special Euroshop exhibition under the auspices of Messe Düsseldorf. The exhibition entitled "THANK YOU BURKHARDT, Burkhardt Leitner’s 50 years in design“ constitutes a personal and comprehensive tribute to the lifelong achievements of Burkhardt Leitner. Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH has been awarded the iF design award 2017 for pon media, a modular architecture and display system.



Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH has a newly-opened Stuttgart showroom located at Olgastraße 138. For more information go to





Contact:

melike@burkhardtleitner.com









