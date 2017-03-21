|
Company News
Georgia Printco Wholesale Grand Format Print Company Expands
3/21/2017
Georgia Printco announces the March 2017 completion of a 6,000 square foot manufacturing space expansion adjacent to their corporate headquarters in Lakeland, Georgia.
The company has seen an extraordinary growth in the past three years and this expansion offers the space which was needed to accommodate additional machines that will ultimately increase productivity and enhance the products offered. Georgia Printco not only grew physically with the new construction, but now employs more than 60 professional trained print operators, finishing technicians, graphic designers, key operations personnel and sales staff.
Founded in 2001, Georgia Printco was originally created to simply fulfill printed billboard orders for its own sister (billboard) company. Since that time, many sales divisions have been created, along with the addition of printers to include flatbed and textile capabilities, and an entire finishing department professionally trained in the industry standards. The company is gaining a favorable reputation as a full service provider to sign, print, marketing, and brokerage firms with distribution of products worldwide. To provide customers with “what they need, when they need it – on time, every time”, the company utilizes seven plus carriers daily to provide world class transportation of goods. For more information go to www.georgiaprintco.com.
Contact:
info@georgiaprintco.com
