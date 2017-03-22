trending Sponsored Content

Convention Data Services Breaks Ground on New Corporate Headquarters

Convention Data Services (CDS) held a groundbreaking ceremony last Friday to celebrate the construction of their new corporate headquarters, which will support the company’s growth and the creation of new jobs. The new building, to be constructed adjacent to their current offices, will be located at 7 Technology Park Drive in Bourne, Massachusetts.



The approximate 30,000 square foot building is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2018 and will help ease the company’s current tight quarters as it continues to experience strategic growth. The creative and open design concept will include an expansive modern workspace that will enable its employees to collaborate while driving innovation. The building will be energy efficient, solar powered and will provide employees and visiting clients with an outdoor recreational area.



“As we break ground on our new headquarters I am truly excited to take this next, very important step forward for a stronger future,” says CDS President and CEO John Kimball. “This expansion will support our plan to create at least 40 additional jobs over the next three to five years. It will be an ideal environment for developing software and managing our large-scale national and international events. We believe this region possesses a highly talented and motivated workforce, and we look forward to having these employees grow their careers with CDS.”







John Kimball and the entire CDS board of directors attended and shared in the groundbreaking celebration with community leaders and a representative from Rockland Trust Bank, a 15-year banking partner of CDS’ that is providing the construction funding for this project.



“Convention Data Services is a great asset to the community. Employees are able to grow professionally and find great success with the company. CDS always steps up to the plate to help community organizations, not-for-profits and all school related fundraisers. We are thrilled they see Bourne as a town worthy of expansion,” says Tom Guerino, Town Administrator for Bourne, Massachusetts.



The company was founded in 1986 and has continued to grow over the past 30 years. With a current staff of 170, this dedicated team of employees provides software and services for the events industry to more than 100 national clients and 250 events worldwide in a variety of industries.





Connecting People. Driving Events. Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. Learn more at





