trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

People

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Steve Kinsley of Kinsley Meetings Receives Leadership Award

Tweet 3/22/2017

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper was on hand as The Meetings Industry Council of Colorado (MIC) presented Steve Kinsley of Kinsley Meetings with the distinguished MIC Leadership Award. The award was presented at the 17th Annual MIC Educational Conference and Trade Show on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate active leadership within the meetings industry, as well as personal and professional integrity which makes them to stand out amongst their peers.



Steve was recognized for his leadership in both the meetings industry and the Colorado community at large. Steve is a dedicated member of MIC, Meeting Professionals International, The Professional Convention Management Association and the International Association of Exhibitions & Events. He has served in various leadership roles in the meetings community, acting as a mentor and sounding-board with great personal interest in the success of others. Steve also serves as a role model with his work outside of our industry through his leadership roles with Junior Achievement, Men for the Cure, and the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Steve models the professional and personal rewards of being deeply involved in the community.





About Kinsley Meetings

Kinsley Meetings is a woman-owned, full-service meetings management firm that has been a staple of the events and hospitality industry for over 24 years. Headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, Kinsley’s services include program design, site selection, registration website build and management, planning and on-site logistics, and ROI assessment. Kinsley brings a wealth of knowledge, successful partnerships and strategic solutions to the meetings and events industry. Learn more at



About MIC of Colorado

The MIC of Colorado is a partnership of 13 meeting, event and hospitality member organizations, all of which are either state chapters of national associations or local, grassroots organizations. Leaders from each of these organizations collaborate to create one overreaching event. All members of the affiliated organizations are invited to attend, as well as members of the general public, making this the largest industry event of its kind in the region. Find more information at





Contact:

allison@kinsleymeetings.com









Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper was on hand as The Meetings Industry Council of Colorado (MIC) presented Steve Kinsley of Kinsley Meetings with the distinguished MIC Leadership Award. The award was presented at the 17th Annual MIC Educational Conference and Trade Show on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate active leadership within the meetings industry, as well as personal and professional integrity which makes them to stand out amongst their peers.Steve was recognized for his leadership in both the meetings industry and the Colorado community at large. Steve is a dedicated member of MIC, Meeting Professionals International, The Professional Convention Management Association and the International Association of Exhibitions & Events. He has served in various leadership roles in the meetings community, acting as a mentor and sounding-board with great personal interest in the success of others. Steve also serves as a role model with his work outside of our industry through his leadership roles with Junior Achievement, Men for the Cure, and the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Steve models the professional and personal rewards of being deeply involved in the community.About Kinsley MeetingsKinsley Meetings is a woman-owned, full-service meetings management firm that has been a staple of the events and hospitality industry for over 24 years. Headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, Kinsley’s services include program design, site selection, registration website build and management, planning and on-site logistics, and ROI assessment. Kinsley brings a wealth of knowledge, successful partnerships and strategic solutions to the meetings and events industry. Learn more at www.kinsleymeetings.com About MIC of ColoradoThe MIC of Colorado is a partnership of 13 meeting, event and hospitality member organizations, all of which are either state chapters of national associations or local, grassroots organizations. Leaders from each of these organizations collaborate to create one overreaching event. All members of the affiliated organizations are invited to attend, as well as members of the general public, making this the largest industry event of its kind in the region. Find more information at www.mic-colorado.org Tweet



