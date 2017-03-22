trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

People

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Awards, Company News

Jeanette Armbrust Honored with 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year Award

Tweet 3/22/2017

Jeanette Armbrust, owner and CEO of Skyline Exhibits of Central Ohio, LLC, has been named a recipient of the 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year Award from Enterprising Women magazine.



This award is an annual tribute to the world’s top female entrepreneurs. It honors women business owners who have demonstrated that they manage fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship, and stand out as leaders in their communities.



Armbrust, who won in the category for companies with more than $5 million and up to $10 million in annual revenue, founded Skyline Exhibits of Central Ohio 15 years ago. The company, the third-ranked authorized distributor for Skyline Exhibits out of its 128 international distributors, provides comprehensive trade show services to companies in the Columbus, Dayton and southern Ohio region.



“It’s quite a prestigious honor to be named among a group of women who lead such significant companies in North America and around the world,” Armbrust said. “I am very proud to be included in the company of women who are visionaries and leaders in their industries.”



Many of the award recipients are also leaders in key organizations that support the growth of women’s entrepreneurship. Armbrust, currently treasurer of the National Association of Women Business Owners in Washington, D.C., is also a board member for the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. She is the co-founder and director of the Columbus Young Entrepreneur’s Academy and is a member of Executive Women International and Women for Economic and Leadership Development (WELD). She has been named the Executive of the Year from Executive Women International and in 2015 was named the SBA Small Business Woman of the Year. Most recently, Armbrust was selected to join the 2016-2017 class of the JoAnn Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute, an eight-month program created to encourage and train women in business and civic leadership to assume more prominent roles.



Armbrust is the only person from central Ohio to be named an Enterprising Women of the Year recipient this year. Winners will be recognized at the 15th Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration and Conference, April 2 to 4 at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.



“The recipients of the 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards represent an amazing group of women entrepreneurs from across the United States and as far away as The Netherlands, South Africa, Uganda, the United Kingdom and Canada,” said Monica Smiley, publisher and CEO of Enterprising Women. “We could not be more proud to recognize their accomplishments as CEOs of fast-growth companies, community leaders, and role models and mentors to other women and girls. We look forward to shining the spotlight on them at our 15th annual awards event in April.”



“I look forward to coming together with other women who have amazing stories and who are very inspirational,” Armbrust said. “I am excited about meeting them, learning from these other women, and developing relationships with them.”



Smiley said that when the awards program began 15 years ago, there were only a handful of nominees in what was then the highest revenue category — more than $10 million in annual revenues. A few years ago, the magazine added another category, for women with businesses of more than $100 million in revenue.



“This growth reflects the fact that more women are scaling their businesses to the $100 million-plus level,” Smiley said. “The Enterprising Women of the Year Award has grown each year in prestige and stature so women entrepreneurs at all levels want to be recognized with this award for the great work they are doing.”



About Skyline Exhibits of Central Ohio

Skyline Exhibits of Central Ohio provides comprehensive trade show services to help companies make their events successful. The company’s team manages every detail of a project — from creative design to fulfillment delivery and installation worldwide. In addition to exhibits and global services, Skyline conducts educational webinars, seminars and customer training sessions to equip its customers with the tools they need to deliver a profitable trade show and marketing experience. Skyline Exhibits of Central Ohio serves clients in the Columbus, Dayton and southern Ohio region. For more information, visit



About Enterprising Women Magazine

Enterprising Women, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is the nation’s only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners that chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women. The magazine provides a friendly meeting place, a public forum and a national stage for the critical issues confronting women’s businesses and daily lives from the unique perspectives and experiences of entrepreneurial women. Published in both print and digital editions, the online edition of the magazine reaches nearly one million readers in 185 countries. For more information, please visit





Contact:

jeanette@skylineohio.com











More information about Skyline Exhibits...





Jeanette Armbrust, owner and CEO of Skyline Exhibits of Central Ohio, LLC, has been named a recipient of the 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year Award from Enterprising Women magazine.This award is an annual tribute to the world’s top female entrepreneurs. It honors women business owners who have demonstrated that they manage fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship, and stand out as leaders in their communities.Armbrust, who won in the category for companies with more than $5 million and up to $10 million in annual revenue, founded Skyline Exhibits of Central Ohio 15 years ago. The company, the third-ranked authorized distributor for Skyline Exhibits out of its 128 international distributors, provides comprehensive trade show services to companies in the Columbus, Dayton and southern Ohio region.“It’s quite a prestigious honor to be named among a group of women who lead such significant companies in North America and around the world,” Armbrust said. “I am very proud to be included in the company of women who are visionaries and leaders in their industries.”Many of the award recipients are also leaders in key organizations that support the growth of women’s entrepreneurship. Armbrust, currently treasurer of the National Association of Women Business Owners in Washington, D.C., is also a board member for the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. She is the co-founder and director of the Columbus Young Entrepreneur’s Academy and is a member of Executive Women International and Women for Economic and Leadership Development (WELD). She has been named the Executive of the Year from Executive Women International and in 2015 was named the SBA Small Business Woman of the Year. Most recently, Armbrust was selected to join the 2016-2017 class of the JoAnn Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute, an eight-month program created to encourage and train women in business and civic leadership to assume more prominent roles.Armbrust is the only person from central Ohio to be named an Enterprising Women of the Year recipient this year. Winners will be recognized at the 15th Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration and Conference, April 2 to 4 at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.“The recipients of the 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards represent an amazing group of women entrepreneurs from across the United States and as far away as The Netherlands, South Africa, Uganda, the United Kingdom and Canada,” said Monica Smiley, publisher and CEO of Enterprising Women. “We could not be more proud to recognize their accomplishments as CEOs of fast-growth companies, community leaders, and role models and mentors to other women and girls. We look forward to shining the spotlight on them at our 15th annual awards event in April.”“I look forward to coming together with other women who have amazing stories and who are very inspirational,” Armbrust said. “I am excited about meeting them, learning from these other women, and developing relationships with them.”Smiley said that when the awards program began 15 years ago, there were only a handful of nominees in what was then the highest revenue category — more than $10 million in annual revenues. A few years ago, the magazine added another category, for women with businesses of more than $100 million in revenue.“This growth reflects the fact that more women are scaling their businesses to the $100 million-plus level,” Smiley said. “The Enterprising Women of the Year Award has grown each year in prestige and stature so women entrepreneurs at all levels want to be recognized with this award for the great work they are doing.”About Skyline Exhibits of Central OhioSkyline Exhibits of Central Ohio provides comprehensive trade show services to help companies make their events successful. The company’s team manages every detail of a project — from creative design to fulfillment delivery and installation worldwide. In addition to exhibits and global services, Skyline conducts educational webinars, seminars and customer training sessions to equip its customers with the tools they need to deliver a profitable trade show and marketing experience. Skyline Exhibits of Central Ohio serves clients in the Columbus, Dayton and southern Ohio region. For more information, visit www.skyline.com/exhibits-columbus-dayton or call 614-684-2050.About Enterprising Women MagazineEnterprising Women, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is the nation’s only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners that chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women. The magazine provides a friendly meeting place, a public forum and a national stage for the critical issues confronting women’s businesses and daily lives from the unique perspectives and experiences of entrepreneurial women. Published in both print and digital editions, the online edition of the magazine reaches nearly one million readers in 185 countries. For more information, please visit www.enterprisingwomen.com or call (919) 362-1551. Tweet



