Company News
Highmark TechSystems Announces Organizational Changes
3/22/2017
Highmark TechSystems President Debbie Parrott has announced some exciting organizational changes.
“Highmark has not only been able to attract strong new talent, but we have also seen our people grow and take ownership of increasingly larger responsibilities,” she said.
“With that in mind, I am happy to announce Matt Andrews has been promoted to head of sales at our company. Previously responsible for the Western United States, Matt has shown a remarkable work ethic and discipline in making certain that our projects and collaborations run flawlessly. His positive attitude always reassures our customers. Recently he completed the Sales Management Program at the University of Chicago—and he’s ready to take charge of our national sales effort.”
“In addition, Jennifer Lehrman, who joined us two years ago as sales and marketing coordinator, has been promoted to oversee inside sales and account management. Jennifer’s incredible insight and organizational skills make her a natural ‘connector.’ Having managed a range of events and strategic relationships throughout her professional career, Jennifer is keenly attentive to customer service as well as the importance and nuances of communication. No matter what task she is given, she excels at it. Jennifer embodies our internal mantra, ‘make it happen.’
About Highmark TechSystems
Highmark TechSystems is a leading supplier and developer of advanced modular exhibit systems architecture for exhibit and event designers and producers. Known for design versatility, weight and installation efficiencies and ease-of-use, Highmark TechSystems’ proprietary products represent three categories: ExpoDecks, cost-effective and elegant multi-level modular architecture; ExpoWalls, highly modular frame systems; Elements, custom solutions and accessories. Highmark TechSystems manufactures and assembles its complete line in its Fort Wayne, Indiana plant, strategically located in the Midwest to extend logistic and economic advantages to customers, saving them time and money when shipping throughout the United States. All Highmark products have a lifetime warranty and meet or exceed all industry standard codes and requirements. For more information go to www.highmarktech.com.
Contact:
dparrott@highmarktech.com
More information about Highmark TechSystems...
