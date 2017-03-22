trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Winners

Tweet 3/22/2017

EXHIBITOR magazine is proud to announce the following winners in its Fourth Annual Portable/Modular Awards, which honor design excellence in portable, modular, and system exhibits. The competition features 11 categories along with two special awards: the Zeigler Award, which is given to the project earning the highest score regardless of category, and the People's Choice Award, chosen by popular vote on ExhibitorOnline.com.



The competition was judged by a panel of marketing and design experts, and winners were announced March 14, 2017, during an awards ceremony at EXHIBITORLIVE in Las Vegas. Winners will be featured in EXHIBITOR magazine’s July 2017 issue. For more information on the competition, visit



Best 10-by-10-Foot Exhibit

Exhibitor: Nordic Naturals Inc.

System: Moss Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.

Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.



Best Island Exhibit Less Than 600 Square Feet

Exhibitor: Hill & Partners

System: Moss Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners

Photos: Cole Group



Best Island Exhibit 600 to 1,000 Square Feet

Exhibitor: Silva International Inc.

System: Nimlok Chicago

Design/Fabrication: Nimlok Chicago

Photos: Exposures Ltd.



Best Island Exhibit More Than 1,000 Square Feet

Exhibitor: Affinia Group Inc. (a Mann+Hummel GmbH company)

System: Octanorm USA Inc.

Design/Fabrication: EEI Global Inc.

Photos: EEI Global Inc.



Best Fabric Exhibit

Exhibitor: Aluvision Inc.

System: Aluvision Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.

Photos: Aluvision Inc.



Best Use of Graphics

Exhibitor: Classic Exhibits Inc.

System: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Photos: Classic Exhibits Inc.



Best In-Line Exhibit

Exhibitor: Spirion LLC (formerly Identity Finder LLC)

System: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Design: ProExhibits

Photos: Classic Exhibits Inc.



Best International Designer

Exhibitor: Matrix Frame USA

System: Matrix Frame BV

Design/Fabrication: Matrix Frame BV

Photos: Matrix Frame BV



Best Reconfigurable Exhibit

Exhibitor: Abaxis Inc.

System: Access TCA Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.

Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.



Best Rental Exhibit

Exhibitor: True Fit Corp.

System: Searle Exhibit Technologies Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners

Photos: Cole Group



Best Use of Technology

Exhibitor: National Oilwell Varco

System: Octanorm USA Inc.

Design/Fabrication: 2020 Exhibits Inc.

Photos: 713Photography



Zeigler Award

Exhibitor: True Fit Corp.

System: Searle Exhibit Technologies Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners

Photos: Cole Group



People’s Choice Award

Exhibitor: Aluvision Inc.

System: Aluvision Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.

Photos: Aluvision Inc.





