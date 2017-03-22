|
Awards, EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Winners
3/22/2017
EXHIBITOR magazine is proud to announce the following winners in its Fourth Annual Portable/Modular Awards, which honor design excellence in portable, modular, and system exhibits. The competition features 11 categories along with two special awards: the Zeigler Award, which is given to the project earning the highest score regardless of category, and the People's Choice Award, chosen by popular vote on ExhibitorOnline.com.
The competition was judged by a panel of marketing and design experts, and winners were announced March 14, 2017, during an awards ceremony at EXHIBITORLIVE in Las Vegas. Winners will be featured in EXHIBITOR magazine’s July 2017 issue. For more information on the competition, visit www.exhibitoronline.com/awards/pma.
Best 10-by-10-Foot Exhibit
Exhibitor: Nordic Naturals Inc.
System: Moss Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.
Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.
Best Island Exhibit Less Than 600 Square Feet
Exhibitor: Hill & Partners
System: Moss Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners
Photos: Cole Group
Best Island Exhibit 600 to 1,000 Square Feet
Exhibitor: Silva International Inc.
System: Nimlok Chicago
Design/Fabrication: Nimlok Chicago
Photos: Exposures Ltd.
Best Island Exhibit More Than 1,000 Square Feet
Exhibitor: Affinia Group Inc. (a Mann+Hummel GmbH company)
System: Octanorm USA Inc.
Design/Fabrication: EEI Global Inc.
Photos: EEI Global Inc.
Best Fabric Exhibit
Exhibitor: Aluvision Inc.
System: Aluvision Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.
Photos: Aluvision Inc.
Best Use of Graphics
Exhibitor: Classic Exhibits Inc.
System: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Photos: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Best In-Line Exhibit
Exhibitor: Spirion LLC (formerly Identity Finder LLC)
System: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Design: ProExhibits
Photos: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Best International Designer
Exhibitor: Matrix Frame USA
System: Matrix Frame BV
Design/Fabrication: Matrix Frame BV
Photos: Matrix Frame BV
Best Reconfigurable Exhibit
Exhibitor: Abaxis Inc.
System: Access TCA Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.
Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.
Best Rental Exhibit
Exhibitor: True Fit Corp.
System: Searle Exhibit Technologies Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners
Photos: Cole Group
Best Use of Technology
Exhibitor: National Oilwell Varco
System: Octanorm USA Inc.
Design/Fabrication: 2020 Exhibits Inc.
Photos: 713Photography
Zeigler Award
Exhibitor: True Fit Corp.
System: Searle Exhibit Technologies Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners
Photos: Cole Group
People’s Choice Award
Exhibitor: Aluvision Inc.
System: Aluvision Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.
Photos: Aluvision Inc.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com
