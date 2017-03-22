trending Sponsored Content

Global DMC Partners Launches Global Standardization Program

Global DMC Partners, the leading global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), announces their Global Standardization Program to offer meeting professionals a more effective and streamlined way to procure destination management services worldwide. Working closely with its Customer Advisory Board and DMC Advisory Board, they developed three documents that will allow meeting professionals to save time and simplify the process of contracting and working with their DMCs in any destination.



Catherine Chaulet, President of Global DMC Partners, states, “This partnership-wide initiative is imperative to maintaining the excellence in our service levels and operations, starting right from the sourcing phase through program completion.”



Global DMC Partners’ clients can access three tools through the Global Standardization Program: Standardized Contract: For meeting planners and/or companies who do not have a standard DMC contract in place, the Global DMC Partners Standardized Contact may be implemented to contract services with any Member DMC. The purpose of this document is to make sure the contracting process is as simple and concise as possible and that no key contracting terms are left out.



Global DMC Partners Proposal Guidelines: The intent of the guidelines is to ensure clients receive all key items, information, and pricing in every Global DMC Partners proposal no matter the DMC or destination. The guidelines create consistency for planners without stifling the DMCs’ creativity and ability to showcase their own proposal format.



Global DMC Partners Event Safety Plan (ESP): This template allows meeting professionals, DMCs, and vendors to follow a step-by-step guide of items that should be included in every single emergency preparedness plan before any program takes place. The Global DMC Partners ESP can be applied to any program in any destination. “The main value of working with a brand like Global DMC Partners is that we are a true partner and an extension of our clients’ teams, ultimately simplifying a process that can be complex. In addition, we provide access to invaluable tools, like our Global Standardization Program, which offers another huge value to our clients,” says Chaulet.



Meeting planners can learn more about the Global Standardization Program by contacting their dedicated Global DMC Partners Advisor, or by emailing info@globaldmcpartners.com.





About Global DMC Partners

Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at





Contact:

info@globaldmcpartners.com









