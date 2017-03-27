trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Magazine Named a Finalist for Magazine of the Year Award

3/27/2017

Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, was recently named one of 10 finalists for the American Society of Business Publication Editors’ 2017 Magazine of the Year award. In addition, EXHIBITOR is up for several other national Azbee Awards, including Best How-To Article, Best Editorial, Best Original Research, and Best Visual Storytelling.



"Our primary goal is always to serve our readers and provide them with the tools and education they need to produce successful exhibit- and event-marketing programs with measurable results,” said Travis Stanton, editor of



Meanwhile, EXHIBITOR was named a finalist for 11 Maggie Awards, presented by the Western Publishing Association. “These awards are often called the Oscars of the publishing industry,” said Stanton, “so we’re very proud to be recognized among some of the country’s most exceptional publications.” The WPA will announce the winners of this year’s Maggie Awards at a ceremony in Los Angeles in April, and ASBPE will present the 2017 Azbee Awards at a banquet during the association’s National Conference in St. Petersburg, FL, this May.





EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries.





