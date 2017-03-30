trending Sponsored Content

GREEN CREATIVE Launches STRIP QWIKLINK Series of LED Luminaires

Tweet 3/30/2017

GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its STRIP 4f 38.5W and STRIP 4f 22.5W linear fixtures.



Part of GREEN CREATIVE's new QWIKLINK Series, these linear luminaires feature the QWIKLINK connection system to easily and seamlessly connect up to 64Œ of fixtures. This innovative connection system includes the QWIKLINK connector for end-to-end fixture connections, the QWIKLINK cable for distant fixture connection and the QWIKLINK sensor for occupancy sensing and dimming for a single fixture or entire row. Each connector provides a 120-277V line voltage and 0-10V dimming connection between fixtures.



"The STRIP QWIKLINK Series is designed to make installation and connection between fixtures as easy and convenient as possible," says GREEN CREATIVE Marketing Director, Matt Leonard. "All wiring is done using quick connectors, including 0-10V dimming, to save time during installation."



Each STRIP fixture installs quickly and easily. The light engine safety cable allows the whole product to be installed at once. Multiple knockouts located on each fixture allow for flexibility when wiring, regardless if the main input enters from the back or side of the product.



Both fixtures can be surface mounted using a J-box plate or suspended using aircraft cables. A QWIKLINK sensor which integrates with a single fixture or an entire row for occupancy sensing and dimming is also available.







All fixtures come with a 100,000-hr lifetime and 10-yr warranty and are available in 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 5000K CCT.



Detailed information and leaflet for the STIRP QWIKLINK Series can be found



These products are available through GREEN CREATIVE distributors and are ready to ship from the company's west coast, central and east coast distribution centers. For more information on where to purchase these products near you or how to become a distributor, please contact GREEN CREATIVE at: sales@greencreative.com or (866) 774-5433.





About GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE is a major solid state lighting development and manufacturing company based in the Bay Area, CA. The company specializes in retrofit lighting for the commercial market, offering a comprehensive line of LED lighting solutions. GREEN CREATIVE is fully integrated with strong R&D capabilities to constantly offer the latest technology available. For more information on GREEN CREATIVE please visit





Contact:

sales@greencreative.com









