People
James Zacharias Promoted to VP of Sales at Brumark
3/29/2017
Brumark, the Total Flooring Solutions Specialist, is pleased to announce the promotion of James Zacharias from National Director Client Experience to VP of Sales. In his new role, Zacharias will lead Brumark’s nationwide team of Client Experience Managers and Account Managers and direct customer service initiatives.
Zacharias has 20 years of experience in the exhibits and events industry. He joined Brumark in 2006 and has served in several key roles on the sale team. Prior to joining the company, he was in sales and business development at Radius Displays and was a C130 Crew Chief in the United States Air Force.
“James’s complete commitment to the success of his clients and our company is apparent in all that he does, and this promotion is well deserved,” says David Walens, President of Brumark. “His vision and leadership skills will play a vital role in Brumark’s ongoing growth as we continue to bring innovative flooring solutions and world-class customer service to the exhibit, event and auto markets.”
More information about Brumark, the national leader in tradeshow and event flooring solutions, is available at www.brumark.com or by calling 800-291-9606.
About Brumark
Founded in 1983, Brumark has been supporting the exhibit and event industry for nearly 35 years. Brumark has grown to be the industry’s Total Flooring Solutions provider, offering the widest variety of carpet and flooring options in the tradeshow and event industry. In addition to exhibit carpet, Brumark’s product line and services include logos and inlays, interlocking floors, FlexFloor, raised floors, printed and other custom flooring, green flooring options, padding and accessories. The company also offers turnkey rental solutions and fast delivery nationwide from distribution centers in Las Vegas, Atlanta and Dalton. More information about Brumark and its products can be found online at www.brumark.com and www.eventflooring.com.
Contact:
dave@exploring.com
More information about Brumark...
