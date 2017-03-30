|
Associations/Press
Global DMC Partners Launches Global Standardization Program
3/30/2017
Global DMC Partners, the leading global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), announces their Global Standardization Program to offer meeting professionals a more effective and streamlined way to procure destination management services worldwide. Working closely with its Customer Advisory Board and DMC Advisory Board, they developed three documents that will allow meeting professionals to save time and simplify the process of contracting and working with their DMCs in any destination.
Catherine Chaulet, President of Global DMC Partners, states, “This partnership-wide initiative is imperative to maintaining the excellence in our service levels and operations, starting right from the sourcing phase through program completion.”
Global DMC Partners’ clients can access three tools through the Global Standardization Program:
Meeting planners can learn more about the Global Standardization Program by contacting their dedicated Global DMC Partners Advisor, or by emailing info@globaldmcpartners.com.
About Global DMC Partners
Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at www.globaldmcpartners.com.
Contact:
info@globaldmcpartners.com
