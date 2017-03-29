trending Sponsored Content

Skyline Exhibits Wins Best Of Show at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017

3/29/2017

Skyline Exhibits was named best of the best at







The exhibit, designed around the theme “Experience Trade Show Zen,” featured textures and elements commonly found in Japanese Zen gardens. “We wanted to create a feeling of ‘calm’ within the commotion of the trade show floor,” stated Sofia Troutman, Manager of Customer Engagement for Skyline Exhibits. “It mirrors what we do for our clients. Trade shows can be stressful and, with our experience and the full range of trade show and event services we offer our clients, Skyline can handle all the details and ease the burden.”



The 20’ tall structure featured rice paper textures, bamboo wood slats, brilliant backlit Zen garden graphics, grass-like flooring and steppingstones. Guests were served a variety of teas and Japanese treats while learning about Skyline through an interactive touch screen. Another big hit, according to guests, was the very realistic digital koi pond.



In keeping with the Zen theme, Skyline promoted their presence prior to the show through a series of invitations while offering a chance to win a relaxing massage from one of two upscale locations – one in Las Vegas, the other in the city of their choice.



“We’re honored, excited and humbled to receive this award,” added Bill Dierberger, President and CEO of Skyline Exhibits. “We’re very proud of the entire team that had a part in this exhibit – from concept and design through production and installation. That’s what true ‘team’ is all about. And it’s that same teamwork that allows us to provide world-class experiences to our clients.”



View more photos of this exhibit at





About Skyline Exhibits

Skyline Exhibits is North America's leading brand of exhibit systems known for high-quality products and services, cost-saving portability, innovative functionality, creative design and exhibitor education. Skyline has nearly 80 Design Centers in North America, Regional Service Centers in top venue cities and representation in 30 countries. The company manufactures a broad range of products for trade shows and events – from banner stands and pop-up displays to large custom modular exhibits. With over 20 integrated exhibit systems, state-of-the-art production of large-format graphics and options for exhibit rental and services, Skyline provides exhibit solutions for virtually any size or budget. Skyline is the Innovation Home for the Skyline® WindScape® Brand.





Contact:

stevejahr@skyline.com











More information about Skyline Exhibits...





