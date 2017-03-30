trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Awards

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

People

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

Shows & Events

HD Expo Features Social Hub Designed by Rockwell Group

Tweet 3/30/2017

HD Expo 2017, taking place May 3-5 at the Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, will bring fresh excitement to the show floor with its Social Hub. Designed by Rockwell Group (seen attached rendering), the show floor space will serve as a platform for attendees and exhibitors to gather and engage in thought-provoking conversations about top-of-mind topics in the world of hospitality design.



Inspired by the retro appeal of a 1980s high school cafeteria, the multipurpose space includes a bar, mini theater and stage for ongoing talks from leaders and rising stars in the industry. The team at Rockwell Group collaborated with many show exhibitors to create a lounge and amenity space that feels effortless and pushes the boundaries with captivating materials and design.







“We wanted to create a cool space where people were drawn to hang out and engage each other,” said Stacy Shoemaker Rauen, Editor in Chief for Hospitality Design magazine. “Rockwell Group went above and beyond to craft something that is casually surprising while supporting a variety of functions.”



The Social Hub includes a color palette that includes pops of pink, teal and gold. Design features in the 30x40 space supplied by our sponsors include: Artline – Laser cut plywood screen to divide booth

Shaw – Resilient tile flooring cut in a Chevron pattern

Cambira – Glittery waterfall bar and variegated dining and high-top tables

Aztec – Metallic bar front and bleacher walls

Aceray – Contemporary barstools and dining chairs

Ego Paris – Upholstered poufs and coffee tables and a bench

Sunbrella Textiles – Upholstery for Ego Paris furniture and throw pillows, some featuring the covers of HD’s May issue On Wednesday and Thursday, the Social Hub will host a handful of informal sessions on top-of-mind issues, including the Business of Design, where industry leaders will talk hiring practices, winning projects, negotiating fees, and how they stay on top in such a competitive marketplace; an inside look at the Barry Sternlicht’s newest eco-friendly 1 Hotel in Brooklyn with the design team; a discussion on Social Media and Design, and how the two impact each other; and a panel on trends in restaurant design. In addition, the hub will welcome back NEWH’s Green Voice Discussions, a series of panels focused on sustainability.



To learn more about HD Expo or for information on attending, visit





About HD Expo

HD Expo attracts the worlds’ most talented and sought after network of interior designers, architects, hoteliers, owners, operators, developers and purchasers: true leaders, creative risk-takers and innovators who make an impact in the industry. Thousands of show attendees will come face-to-face with the most captivating products and resources to consider for their global hospitality projects; stay on top of industry news and trends through daily thought-provoking conference programming; and have access to network and rub shoulders with some of the most prominent players in the industry at a series of networking events.



The Hospitality Design Group, part of Emerald Expositions, produces the most influential hospitality design event each year, HD Expo, which takes place from May 3-5, 2017 in Las Vegas. HD Expo is in association with American Society of Interior Designers (ASID); International Interior Design Association (IIDA); International Society of Hospitality Purchasers (ISHP); and NEWH, Inc.—The Hospitality Industry Network. For more information, visit



About Hospitality Design magazine

Published 11 times a year, Hospitality Design magazine is the premier trade outlet and voice for the hospitality design industry. It serves owners, operators, brands, purchasing agents, interior designers, and architects involved in the design of hotels, resorts, restaurants, nightlife, spas, and all other hospitality-oriented projects. Hospitality Design magazine continues its 36-plus-year mission to connect and enrich the industry through innovative projects, inspiring products, the latest trends, development spotlights, and interesting interviews with some of the industry’s leading and up and coming professionals. For more information, visit





Contact:

Ksmedley@whitegood.com









HD Expo 2017, taking place May 3-5 at the Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, will bring fresh excitement to the show floor with its Social Hub. Designed by Rockwell Group (seen attached rendering), the show floor space will serve as a platform for attendees and exhibitors to gather and engage in thought-provoking conversations about top-of-mind topics in the world of hospitality design.Inspired by the retro appeal of a 1980s high school cafeteria, the multipurpose space includes a bar, mini theater and stage for ongoing talks from leaders and rising stars in the industry. The team at Rockwell Group collaborated with many show exhibitors to create a lounge and amenity space that feels effortless and pushes the boundaries with captivating materials and design.“We wanted to create a cool space where people were drawn to hang out and engage each other,” said Stacy Shoemaker Rauen, Editor in Chief for Hospitality Design magazine. “Rockwell Group went above and beyond to craft something that is casually surprising while supporting a variety of functions.”The Social Hub includes a color palette that includes pops of pink, teal and gold. Design features in the 30x40 space supplied by our sponsors include:On Wednesday and Thursday, the Social Hub will host a handful of informal sessions on top-of-mind issues, including the Business of Design, where industry leaders will talk hiring practices, winning projects, negotiating fees, and how they stay on top in such a competitive marketplace; an inside look at the Barry Sternlicht’s newest eco-friendly 1 Hotel in Brooklyn with the design team; a discussion on Social Media and Design, and how the two impact each other; and a panel on trends in restaurant design. In addition, the hub will welcome back NEWH’s Green Voice Discussions, a series of panels focused on sustainability.To learn more about HD Expo or for information on attending, visit www.hdexpo.com About HD ExpoHD Expo attracts the worlds’ most talented and sought after network of interior designers, architects, hoteliers, owners, operators, developers and purchasers: true leaders, creative risk-takers and innovators who make an impact in the industry. Thousands of show attendees will come face-to-face with the most captivating products and resources to consider for their global hospitality projects; stay on top of industry news and trends through daily thought-provoking conference programming; and have access to network and rub shoulders with some of the most prominent players in the industry at a series of networking events.The Hospitality Design Group, part of Emerald Expositions, produces the most influential hospitality design event each year, HD Expo, which takes place from May 3-5, 2017 in Las Vegas. HD Expo is in association with American Society of Interior Designers (ASID); International Interior Design Association (IIDA); International Society of Hospitality Purchasers (ISHP); and NEWH, Inc.—The Hospitality Industry Network. For more information, visit www.hdexpo.com or www.hospitalitydesign.com About Hospitality Design magazinePublished 11 times a year, Hospitality Design magazine is the premier trade outlet and voice for the hospitality design industry. It serves owners, operators, brands, purchasing agents, interior designers, and architects involved in the design of hotels, resorts, restaurants, nightlife, spas, and all other hospitality-oriented projects. Hospitality Design magazine continues its 36-plus-year mission to connect and enrich the industry through innovative projects, inspiring products, the latest trends, development spotlights, and interesting interviews with some of the industry’s leading and up and coming professionals. For more information, visit www.hospitalitydesign.com Tweet



