Shows & Events
HD Expo Features Social Hub Designed by Rockwell Group
3/30/2017
HD Expo 2017, taking place May 3-5 at the Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, will bring fresh excitement to the show floor with its Social Hub. Designed by Rockwell Group (seen attached rendering), the show floor space will serve as a platform for attendees and exhibitors to gather and engage in thought-provoking conversations about top-of-mind topics in the world of hospitality design.
Inspired by the retro appeal of a 1980s high school cafeteria, the multipurpose space includes a bar, mini theater and stage for ongoing talks from leaders and rising stars in the industry. The team at Rockwell Group collaborated with many show exhibitors to create a lounge and amenity space that feels effortless and pushes the boundaries with captivating materials and design.
“We wanted to create a cool space where people were drawn to hang out and engage each other,” said Stacy Shoemaker Rauen, Editor in Chief for Hospitality Design magazine. “Rockwell Group went above and beyond to craft something that is casually surprising while supporting a variety of functions.”
The Social Hub includes a color palette that includes pops of pink, teal and gold. Design features in the 30x40 space supplied by our sponsors include:
To learn more about HD Expo or for information on attending, visit www.hdexpo.com.
About HD Expo
HD Expo attracts the worlds’ most talented and sought after network of interior designers, architects, hoteliers, owners, operators, developers and purchasers: true leaders, creative risk-takers and innovators who make an impact in the industry. Thousands of show attendees will come face-to-face with the most captivating products and resources to consider for their global hospitality projects; stay on top of industry news and trends through daily thought-provoking conference programming; and have access to network and rub shoulders with some of the most prominent players in the industry at a series of networking events.
The Hospitality Design Group, part of Emerald Expositions, produces the most influential hospitality design event each year, HD Expo, which takes place from May 3-5, 2017 in Las Vegas. HD Expo is in association with American Society of Interior Designers (ASID); International Interior Design Association (IIDA); International Society of Hospitality Purchasers (ISHP); and NEWH, Inc.—The Hospitality Industry Network. For more information, visit www.hdexpo.com or www.hospitalitydesign.com.
About Hospitality Design magazine
Published 11 times a year, Hospitality Design magazine is the premier trade outlet and voice for the hospitality design industry. It serves owners, operators, brands, purchasing agents, interior designers, and architects involved in the design of hotels, resorts, restaurants, nightlife, spas, and all other hospitality-oriented projects. Hospitality Design magazine continues its 36-plus-year mission to connect and enrich the industry through innovative projects, inspiring products, the latest trends, development spotlights, and interesting interviews with some of the industry’s leading and up and coming professionals. For more information, visit www.hospitalitydesign.com.
Contact:
Ksmedley@whitegood.com
