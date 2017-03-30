|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Checklist for Exhibitors: Measurement 101 EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EuroShop Awards Finalists - Voting Starts Now! EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey Awards
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces 2017 EuroShop Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibit Design Students to Showcase Design Portfolios at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Showcasing New Super Bright and Vivid LED Tiles at EXHIBITORLIVE People
Visit KC Hires Andre Walker as National Account Manager EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Certified Trade Show Marketer Program
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events
Award-Winning Global Creative Officer Joanna Peña-Bickley to Keynote HCEAConnect
3/30/2017
The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is pleased to announce the keynote speaker for the opening session of HCEAConnect, the association’s annual educational and networking event, August 13-16, 2017 in Chicago, IL. Joanna Peña-Bickley will read into her magic ball to discuss “The Future of Healthcare Marketing in a Connected Age.”
Joanna’s award-winning artist's hand has helped the world’s most recognized companies and brands, such as Land Rover, Nokia, Sephora, NASA, American Express, MTV, Pepsi and Jay Z imagine and make innovative breakthroughs, with a philosophy of radical collaboration and remarkable digital craft. Whether creating one of the first streaming video players, that changed the delivery of live news events for ABC, designing the first banking app for the Apple Watch, which made banking personal again for Citi, or reinventing the connected car for General Motors as a cognitive mobility platform & assistant, Joanna’s tenacious creativity disrupts industry and makes new markets.
As the global chief creative officer for IBM, she launched the global iX brand and powered it with the world’s most talented experience design leaders through the openings of a global network of design studios. She created a collaborative operating model by uniting design subject matter expertise to IBM’s industry consulting verticals. Joanna has worked with CEOs, CMOs and CIOs of General Motors, Ford, John Deere, Citibank, Asia Miles, Atlanta Falcons and Boeing to craft their customer-centric innovation agendas and accelerate their digital transformation with inventive experience design and business modeling to scale and sustain their companies in a fast changing business environment. She’s going to bring all this insight and knowledge to medical meetings.
The HCEAConnect agenda will offer a compelling lineup of education, networking, and other activities. For more information about HCEA and HCEAConnect, please contact Amy Lotz, CAE, HCEA executive director, at alotz@hcea.org or 703-935-1961.
About HCEA
The Healthcare Convention and Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is a trade association representing organizations united by a common desire to increase the effectiveness and quality of healthcare conventions and exhibitions as an educational and marketing medium. Since 1930, HCEA has brought together industry stakeholders, including healthcare exhibitors, healthcare exhibition and meeting organizers, and industry suppliers, who are instrumental in promoting healthcare convention marketing and exhibitions as vital components of the healthcare marketing mix. HCEA is the only association solely dedicated to improving the effectiveness of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. For more information go to www.hcea.org.
Contact:
alotz@hcea.org
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|