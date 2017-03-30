trending Sponsored Content

Award-Winning Global Creative Officer Joanna Peña-Bickley to Keynote HCEAConnect

The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is pleased to announce the keynote speaker for the opening session of HCEAConnect, the association’s annual educational and networking event, August 13-16, 2017 in Chicago, IL. Joanna Peña-Bickley will read into her magic ball to discuss “The Future of Healthcare Marketing in a Connected Age.”



Joanna’s award-winning artist's hand has helped the world’s most recognized companies and brands, such as Land Rover, Nokia, Sephora, NASA, American Express, MTV, Pepsi and Jay Z imagine and make innovative breakthroughs, with a philosophy of radical collaboration and remarkable digital craft. Whether creating one of the first streaming video players, that changed the delivery of live news events for ABC, designing the first banking app for the Apple Watch, which made banking personal again for Citi, or reinventing the connected car for General Motors as a cognitive mobility platform & assistant, Joanna’s tenacious creativity disrupts industry and makes new markets.



As the global chief creative officer for IBM, she launched the global iX brand and powered it with the world’s most talented experience design leaders through the openings of a global network of design studios. She created a collaborative operating model by uniting design subject matter expertise to IBM’s industry consulting verticals. Joanna has worked with CEOs, CMOs and CIOs of General Motors, Ford, John Deere, Citibank, Asia Miles, Atlanta Falcons and Boeing to craft their customer-centric innovation agendas and accelerate their digital transformation with inventive experience design and business modeling to scale and sustain their companies in a fast changing business environment. She’s going to bring all this insight and knowledge to medical meetings.



The HCEAConnect agenda will offer a compelling lineup of education, networking, and other activities. For more information about HCEA and HCEAConnect, please contact Amy Lotz, CAE, HCEA executive director, at alotz@hcea.org or 703-935-1961.





The Healthcare Convention and Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is a trade association representing organizations united by a common desire to increase the effectiveness and quality of healthcare conventions and exhibitions as an educational and marketing medium. Since 1930, HCEA has brought together industry stakeholders, including healthcare exhibitors, healthcare exhibition and meeting organizers, and industry suppliers, who are instrumental in promoting healthcare convention marketing and exhibitions as vital components of the healthcare marketing mix. HCEA is the only association solely dedicated to improving the effectiveness of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. For more information go to





