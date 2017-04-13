|
|
|
|
|
Company News
INCOMPAS Partners with Trade Show Ready for Event Attendee Acquisition
4/13/2017
INCOMPAS, the leading association for competitive networks, has partnered with Trade Show Ready for event attendee acquisition.
The company selected Trade Show Ready for targeted outreach to members and past attendees to raise awareness and drive registration for their past two shows.
INCOMPAS represents communications and technology companies large and small, advocating for laws and policies that promote competition, innovation and economic development. INCOMPAS also hosts The INCOMPAS Show in both the Spring and Fall.
"The Trade Show Ready team is incredibly responsive and has great customer service," said Amanda Darvill, Director of Operations and Marketing for INCOMPAS. "They are diligent in keeping us informed on feedback from calls and any immediate questions they receive that need addressed. The team has been quick to start our campaigns to supplement our other communications and we have gotten positive feedback from our attendees on their outreach."
Trade Show Ready has been in existence for over ten years and specializes in assisting independent and association owned trade shows, conventions and exhibitions with consistent growth. Solutions include: data cleansing, attendee acquisition, venue marketing and membership renewal services for associations. For more information go to www.tradeshowready.com.
For more information about INCOMPAS, go to www.incompas.org.
Contact:
nickm@tradeshowready.com
|
|
|
|