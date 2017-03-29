|
Company News
ExpoSystems Canada Launches New Website
3/29/2017
ExpoSystems Canada has launched a newly updated website devoted to its customers and dealers on Monday, March 27th, 2017. The web site is located at the same address: www.exposystems.com.
"The new website has a clear uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on our complete range of tradeshow display solutions and services," said Lindie Brown, Marketing Manager for ExpoSystems Canada. "The new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches, events and more."
Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the Company on the home page under Expo Newsletter.
“We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for our customers and dealers to better understand ExpoSystems, and the products and services we provide,” continued Brown.
About ExpoSystems Canada
From our no-charge design and re-design, rental and storage options, in-house large format graphics production and display manufacturing, to our Full Turn-Key Booth Services, ExpoSystems is your one stop shop for all your exhibiting needs. For more information go to www.exposystems.com.
Contact:
lindie@exposystems.com
