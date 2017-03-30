trending Sponsored Content

Lippman Connects and AMR International Announce Transform: the Conference for Data, Analytics and Digital in Events

Tweet 3/30/2017

Transform is a new conference tackling the data, analytics and digital strategy revolution of the exhibition industry. It will provide critical insight to senior leaders of US exhibition organizers, as the industry struggles to embrace data, analytics and digital technologies.



Presented by global events strategy consultancy AMR International and US-based event organizer Lippman Connects, the Transform conference follows on from AMR’s successful Data and Digital Event Strategy Symposium held in London.



“This event comes in response to the industry’s ongoing reluctance to plan for its long term digital transformation,” says Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman, AMR International.



AMR reports that today 80% of exhibition revenue comes from exhibit space sales. Growth will continue but in 10 years that ratio is likely to look quite different. Exhibitions might only yield 60% of their revenue from exhibit space sales. This is because volume and pricing growth will stagnate and revenue growth will come from new, digitally-enabled services.



Mr Rankine adds, “We know technology is rapidly changing the event experience and the expectations of attendees but exhibition organizers are slow to act. Very few organizers have allocated budgets for the research and development of digitization. Across the board, they are uncertain how to proceed, fear the failure of implementation and continue to wait for others to make the first move.”



The Transform conference will provide the critical insight organizers need so they can plan their data, analytics and digital strategies. The conference is for senior leaders responsible for strategy, data and digital development and transformation from the main US exhibition organizers, venues and vendors.



Topics will include: using data to drive profitability and ROI; monetizing existing data and technology; how to provide a frictionless customer experience; and how to create a technologically innovative culture within organizations.



Sam Lippman, President, Lippman Connects, says “We are delighted to be working in partnership with AMR on such an important event. The Transform conference will feature prominent speakers from within the events industry, plus leaders from other sectors who have embraced data and digital with great success. It will also provide a unique networking opportunity with senior executives and digital innovators all under one roof.”



For further information please visit





About AMR International

For over 25 years, AMR International has developed unparalleled experience in the events industry. Today, as the events industry accelerates along its evolutionary path, AMR’s mission is to act as a guide for organizations seeking to navigate this change. AMR supports all facets of strategy, event lifecycle, data and digital, operational and transaction support. AMR is also a regular advisor to financial investors in the events industry, providing strategic M&A support in emerging and mature markets.



About Lippman Connects

Lippman Connects helps your events team stay in the lead. We produce events for exhibition and convention industry professionals. Facilitated by Sam Lippman, these events are renowned for bringing together qualified professionals to share best practices, resolve common challenges, and forge productive professional relationships. Participants take away copies of exclusive research studies produced by Lippman Connects and Exhibit Surveys.





Contact:

sam@lippmanconnects.com









