|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EuroShop Awards Finalists - Voting Starts Now! EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey Awards
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces 2017 EuroShop Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibit Design Students to Showcase Design Portfolios at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Showcasing New Super Bright and Vivid LED Tiles at EXHIBITORLIVE People
Visit KC Hires Andre Walker as National Account Manager EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Certified Trade Show Marketer Program
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, New Products, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Kaon Interactive Wins EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Buyer’s Choice Award
3/29/2017
Kaon Interactive, the leading provider of 3D interactive sales and marketing engagement applications, today announced that its new augmented reality (AR) solution won this year’s prestigious EXHIBITORLIVE New Product Showcase Buyer’s Choice Award.
Available today on the Kaon High Velocity Marketing Platform™, Kaon AR™ is the first B2B marketing application that enables companies to place a fully scaled 3D digital representation of their physical product in their customers’ actual environment. On Tango-enabled mobile devices, such as the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, users can explore product features, unique differentiators and marketing messages, while demonstrating product workflow and process in simulated, real life business environments.
Prospects develop a deeper understanding of the products and become emotionally connected as they learn how the product operates, explore product options, functions, features, and view integrated marketing messages.
“AR is a game-changer for B2B marketers as it enables them to almost magically have their products appear in their customer’s environment, whether that be a laboratory, data center, manufacturing plant or other workplace,” said Gavin Finn, President & CEO, Kaon Interactive. “This ability to see, feel, touch and interact with these digital 3D products in the customer’s own business setting sparks an emotional connection that significantly improves the sales experience and accelerates the sales cycle.”
Of the forty-four products debuted at EXHIBITORLIVE as part of its New Product Showcase, Kaon Interactive was one of five taking home the prestigious Buyers Choice Award, which recognized the top product innovations of the year.
About Kaon Interactive
Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon’s interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company’s interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. More than 5,000 Kaon Interactive applications are being used worldwide at trade shows, remote sales demonstrations, product launches, executive briefing centers, and websites by leading global product manufacturing companies. For more information about Kaon, visit www.kaon.com.
Kaon, Kaon Interactive, Kaon High Velocity Marketing, and Kaon AR are trademarks of Kaon Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Contact:
kelly@redjavelin.com
More information about Kaon Interactive...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|