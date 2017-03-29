trending Sponsored Content

Kaon Interactive Wins EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Buyer’s Choice Award

Kaon Interactive, the leading provider of 3D interactive sales and marketing engagement applications, today announced that its new augmented reality (AR) solution won this year’s prestigious



Available today on the Kaon High Velocity Marketing Platform™, Kaon AR™ is the first B2B marketing application that enables companies to place a fully scaled 3D digital representation of their physical product in their customers’ actual environment. On Tango-enabled mobile devices, such as the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, users can explore product features, unique differentiators and marketing messages, while demonstrating product workflow and process in simulated, real life business environments.



Prospects develop a deeper understanding of the products and become emotionally connected as they learn how the product operates, explore product options, functions, features, and view integrated marketing messages.



“AR is a game-changer for B2B marketers as it enables them to almost magically have their products appear in their customer’s environment, whether that be a laboratory, data center, manufacturing plant or other workplace,” said Gavin Finn, President & CEO, Kaon Interactive. “This ability to see, feel, touch and interact with these digital 3D products in the customer’s own business setting sparks an emotional connection that significantly improves the sales experience and accelerates the sales cycle.”



Of the forty-four products debuted at EXHIBITORLIVE as part of its New Product Showcase, Kaon Interactive was one of five taking home the prestigious Buyers Choice Award, which recognized the top product innovations of the year.





About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon’s interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company’s interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. More than 5,000 Kaon Interactive applications are being used worldwide at trade shows, remote sales demonstrations, product launches, executive briefing centers, and websites by leading global product manufacturing companies. For more information about Kaon, visit



Kaon, Kaon Interactive, Kaon High Velocity Marketing, and Kaon AR are trademarks of Kaon Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





Contact:

