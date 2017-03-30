trending Sponsored Content

Dimension Craft, Inc. Debuts Pro-Chicago Commercial

3/30/2017

Dimension Craft, Inc. is announcing the release of its new commercial that will be airing later this year (June and July) on American Airlines flights. The advertisement’s focus is centered around promoting Chicago’s business culture, diversity and history of immigration as sources of comparison in telling Dimension Craft’s own success story.



“We wanted to put ourselves out there with this commercial. We feel this is a timely message. It tells the story of who we are as a Chicago based exhibit company. The advertisement speaks to the value of hard work, diversity, immigration, innovation and entrepreneurship which are all things that have had a vital impact on Chicago’s success as a city as well as our own as an organization,” Mallorie De Riggi, Marketing Manager at Dimension Craft explains.



Dimension Craft has been in business for over 45 years. Karl Hetzel, the company’s founder, was a German immigrant who escaped war torn Yugoslavia after World War II. The company’s ownership has since been passed on to his children. Peter Hetzel, President of Dimension Craft, has spurred new growth and development at his company by assembling a team that is driven, diverse and innovative. Dimension Craft develops custom solutions that address the trade show exhibit and marketing needs of today and of the future.



Ms. De Riggi goes on to note, “Chicago attracts some of the best and the brightest. It’s a place that welcomes anybody who is willing to work. We believe these are values that not only serve the advancement of our local economy, but also to our success as an organization. Our ability to evolve and grow as an organization is tied directly to the types of people we hire. We hire smart, creative people who are passionate about doing the very best we can for our clients.”



The advertisement entitled “We Are Chicago” can be viewed on



For more information about Dimension Craft, Inc. go to www.dimensioncraftinc.com





