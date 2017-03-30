|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Measuring Success in Today's Trade Show Environment EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EuroShop Awards Finalists - Voting Starts Now! EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey Awards
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces 2017 EuroShop Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibit Design Students to Showcase Design Portfolios at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Showcasing New Super Bright and Vivid LED Tiles at EXHIBITORLIVE People
Visit KC Hires Andre Walker as National Account Manager EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Certified Trade Show Marketer Program
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards
Forum Group Events Celebrates Double Win at MEA NSW Awards
3/30/2017
Forum Group Events (FGE) has been awarded twice over by Meetings and Events Australia (MEA) at the recent NSW awards night. The events marketing and management organisation overcame strong competition to take home the accolades for ‘Best Event Management Organisation’ and ‘Meetings & Events Management Organisation (less than 8 employees)’.
Managing Director, Leanne Constantino, was thrilled to accept the MEA awards recognising the company’s outstanding provision of services to the Australian conference, meetings and events industry, saying the announcements were welcome recognition of the dedication of Forum Group Event’s team.
“The Forum Group Events team is extremely delighted to receive these MEA awards at state level. Our team takes pride in providing our loyal clients memorable events that connect, educate and inspire their delegates. Our focus remains on delivering innovative events and marketing and execution solutions whilst providing outstanding customer service. We could not have achieved these accolades without the dedication from our entire team.” said Constantino.
The ‘Event Management Organisation’ and ‘Meetings & Events Management Organisation (less than 8 employees)’ categories, reviewed the impact and efficacy of event management companies over the previous year. The categories were judged on a number of criteria, including business planning and management, marketing strategy, resource management, creativity and innovation, financial performance, contribution to the industry as well as the overall uniqueness of the company.
Forum Group Events are now finalists for the National MEA awards dinner to be held at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC) on Tuesday 2nd May 2017.
ABOUT FORUM GROUP EVENTS
Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies for over 20 years, Forum Group Events is a multi award-winning integrated events marketing and management organisation. Forum Group Events has a national network alliance of innovative professionals that strive to deliver world-class events. We create end-to-end marketing experiences that connect, educate and inspire whilst driving business results for a diverse range of clients. Our integrated campaign approach offers a complete solution to meet event and marketing objectives. The FGE team excels at event strategy, event management, event promotion, audience acquisition and extending the life of an event whilst always maximizing ROI. For further information visit www.forumgroupevents.com.au.
Contact:
forumgroupeventscommunications@gmail.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|