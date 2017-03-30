trending Sponsored Content

Forum Group Events Celebrates Double Win at MEA NSW Awards

Tweet 3/30/2017

Forum Group Events (FGE) has been awarded twice over by Meetings and Events Australia (MEA) at the recent NSW awards night. The events marketing and management organisation overcame strong competition to take home the accolades for ‘Best Event Management Organisation’ and ‘Meetings & Events Management Organisation (less than 8 employees)’.



Managing Director, Leanne Constantino, was thrilled to accept the MEA awards recognising the company’s outstanding provision of services to the Australian conference, meetings and events industry, saying the announcements were welcome recognition of the dedication of Forum Group Event’s team.



“The Forum Group Events team is extremely delighted to receive these MEA awards at state level. Our team takes pride in providing our loyal clients memorable events that connect, educate and inspire their delegates. Our focus remains on delivering innovative events and marketing and execution solutions whilst providing outstanding customer service. We could not have achieved these accolades without the dedication from our entire team.” said Constantino.



The ‘Event Management Organisation’ and ‘Meetings & Events Management Organisation (less than 8 employees)’ categories, reviewed the impact and efficacy of event management companies over the previous year. The categories were judged on a number of criteria, including business planning and management, marketing strategy, resource management, creativity and innovation, financial performance, contribution to the industry as well as the overall uniqueness of the company.



Forum Group Events are now finalists for the National MEA awards dinner to be held at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC) on Tuesday 2nd May 2017.





ABOUT FORUM GROUP EVENTS

Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies for over 20 years, Forum Group Events is a multi award-winning integrated events marketing and management organisation. Forum Group Events has a national network alliance of innovative professionals that strive to deliver world-class events. We create end-to-end marketing experiences that connect, educate and inspire whilst driving business results for a diverse range of clients. Our integrated campaign approach offers a complete solution to meet event and marketing objectives. The FGE team excels at event strategy, event management, event promotion, audience acquisition and extending the life of an event whilst always maximizing ROI. For further information visit





