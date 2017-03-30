trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Awards

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

People

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

New Products, Shows & Events

CHAUVET Professional to Debut New Fixtures at Frankfurt Prolight + Sound

Tweet 3/30/2017

CHAUVET Professional is pleased to announce the introduction of new fixtures at this year’s Prolight + Sound in Frankfurt, including the Maverick MK3 Wash, the Maverick MK1 Spot, ÉPIX Strip IP and Ovation B1965-FC. True to the brand’s core philosophy, these outstanding new fixtures offer lighting professionals unprecedented levels of performance and value.



Building on the success of the Maverick MK2 Wash, the Maverick MK3 Wash answers calls for a more powerful wash fixture, with a much larger pixel array containing 27 40 W Osram LEDs, an impressive 1,080-watt output, 7⁰-45⁰ zoom, 16-bit dimming, and a built in virtual gobo wheel with background color control, for intense visual effects.



The new 350 W Maverick MK1 Spot offers lighting designers all the main benefits of the larger MK2 Spot in compact housing, with rapid 7° to 33° zoom, a 7° to 29° beam angle, CMY color mixing, a flat field of projection, color consistency, 3-facet prism and frost, and crisp gobo projections from two gobo wheels - one rotating, and one static. There is no better solution for lighting designers seeking to create powerful looks within a reasonable budget.



Also debuting at Prolight + Sound is the 1-meter ÉPIX Strip IP LED strip, featuring 100 RGB LEDs, twice the number found in current ÉPIX Tour products. The LEDs have Alternate Personalities, making them easy to control with DMX only (no media server, or Pixel mapper, or Kling-Net required). This fixture comes with three lens covers: Square (installed), Dome, and Black. Thanks to its IP grade housing, it is suitable for outdoor use, and its brightness makes it ideal for daylight applications as well. Control of up to 20 units can be achieved via Art-Net™, Kling-Net, or sACN (streaming ACN) and DMX via the IP rated ÉPIX Drive 2000.



CHAUVET Professional will also introduce a batten-style LED fixture, the Ovation B1965-FC. It boasts advanced features such as RGBA-Lime color mixing and responds to RDM, Art-Net™ and sACN plus standard DMX for programming and networking. It features 16-bit dimming and multiple control personalities for both simple and complex programming schemes.



“We are looking forward to this year’s Pro Light + Sound,” said Chauvet CEO Albert Chauvet. “Our new products fill some important niches. It should be exciting.”



Visit CHAUVET Professional in Hall 4, F55





About CHAUVET Professional

CHAUVET Professional offers innovative professional lighting fixtures for the production and touring market as well as permanent installation in theaters, hospitality venues, cruise ships, clubs, television and architainment applications. For more information, please visit



About Chauvet

Chauvet, headquartered in the USA, is a leading global manufacturer of professional luminaires, truss and related equipment, fulfilling the needs of various industry sectors. Chauvet has four main brands: CHAUVET DJ, CHAUVET Professional, ILUMINARC and TRUSST. They share Chauvet’s unified strategy to pursue every market segment where it has a competitive advantage in terms of value, innovation and performance, with an emphasis on LED technology. For more information, please visit





Contact:

megan@fucinipro.com









CHAUVET Professional is pleased to announce the introduction of new fixtures at this year’s Prolight + Sound in Frankfurt, including the Maverick MK3 Wash, the Maverick MK1 Spot, ÉPIX Strip IP and Ovation B1965-FC. True to the brand’s core philosophy, these outstanding new fixtures offer lighting professionals unprecedented levels of performance and value.Building on the success of the Maverick MK2 Wash, the Maverick MK3 Wash answers calls for a more powerful wash fixture, with a much larger pixel array containing 27 40 W Osram LEDs, an impressive 1,080-watt output, 7⁰-45⁰ zoom, 16-bit dimming, and a built in virtual gobo wheel with background color control, for intense visual effects.The new 350 W Maverick MK1 Spot offers lighting designers all the main benefits of the larger MK2 Spot in compact housing, with rapid 7° to 33° zoom, a 7° to 29° beam angle, CMY color mixing, a flat field of projection, color consistency, 3-facet prism and frost, and crisp gobo projections from two gobo wheels - one rotating, and one static. There is no better solution for lighting designers seeking to create powerful looks within a reasonable budget.Also debuting at Prolight + Sound is the 1-meter ÉPIX Strip IP LED strip, featuring 100 RGB LEDs, twice the number found in current ÉPIX Tour products. The LEDs have Alternate Personalities, making them easy to control with DMX only (no media server, or Pixel mapper, or Kling-Net required). This fixture comes with three lens covers: Square (installed), Dome, and Black. Thanks to its IP grade housing, it is suitable for outdoor use, and its brightness makes it ideal for daylight applications as well. Control of up to 20 units can be achieved via Art-Net™, Kling-Net, or sACN (streaming ACN) and DMX via the IP rated ÉPIX Drive 2000.CHAUVET Professional will also introduce a batten-style LED fixture, the Ovation B1965-FC. It boasts advanced features such as RGBA-Lime color mixing and responds to RDM, Art-Net™ and sACN plus standard DMX for programming and networking. It features 16-bit dimming and multiple control personalities for both simple and complex programming schemes.“We are looking forward to this year’s Pro Light + Sound,” said Chauvet CEO Albert Chauvet. “Our new products fill some important niches. It should be exciting.”Visit CHAUVET Professional in Hall 4, F55About CHAUVET ProfessionalCHAUVET Professional offers innovative professional lighting fixtures for the production and touring market as well as permanent installation in theaters, hospitality venues, cruise ships, clubs, television and architainment applications. For more information, please visit www.chauvetprofessional.com About ChauvetChauvet, headquartered in the USA, is a leading global manufacturer of professional luminaires, truss and related equipment, fulfilling the needs of various industry sectors. Chauvet has four main brands: CHAUVET DJ, CHAUVET Professional, ILUMINARC and TRUSST. They share Chauvet’s unified strategy to pursue every market segment where it has a competitive advantage in terms of value, innovation and performance, with an emphasis on LED technology. For more information, please visit www.chauvetlighting.com Tweet



