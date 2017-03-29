trending Sponsored Content

EDPA Northeast to Host Annual Rally at the Alley Benefit on May 4 in Foxboro, MA.

Building off a successful event last year, EDPA Northeast will host its annual Rally at the Alley, on Thursday May 4th at Splitsville in Patriot Place in Foxboro, MA.



This year's beneficiary is Tucker Wood, husband of Hill & Partner's sales manager, Lauren Wood. At 33 year's old, Tucker was recently diagnosed with ALS. While in the early stages, he will be exploring several procedures to fight this diagnoses. Tucker is a preschool teacher and was a children's hip hop musician and regimental bagpiper. During his musical career, he wrote, performed and produced multiple children's albums and is currently shopping his first children's book. Wood is an avid outdoor enthusiast who loves travel, photography, cooking and spending time with family, friends and his wonderful wife. Lauren has been employed at Hill & Partners since 2013 and has been a constant supporter of the EDPA and the Northeast Chapter since the it was re-established in late 2014.



Rally at the Alley was organized by the EDPA Northeast Chapter as a way to show support and give back to an industry member in need. It was a great success in 2016, raising $5,000 for Rob Corrona’s Family.



This year's event will be held from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Spiltsville Luxury Lanes, 220 Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA.



Registration is $100 per person, $400 per team, or $75 for non-bowlers. For more information go to





