Elevate Brand Marketing Hires David Watkins as Director, Business Development

Tweet 3/30/2017

Elevate Brand Marketing, a leading Branded Merchandise and Custom Packaging provider, announced the hiring of David Watkins to the position of Director, Business Development. In this position, he will lead up the company’s account activities for the Sports & Entertainment division.



“Adding David to our team significantly expands our presence and ability to serve our current and future clients. His knowledge of the sports and entertainment segment is perfectly aligned with our strategy to assist major and minor league sports teams and advertising agencies with their gameday giveaway, promotional product and custom kitting needs,” said Jeff Sampson, President of Elevate Brand Marketing.



Prior to Elevate Brand Marketing, Mr. Watkins was a top salesman in the pharmaceutical industry achieving great success and earning top new salesman recognition. Before the move to pharma he spent more than 10 years as a sports reporter/anchor/host on TV stations in Minneapolis and Dallas. He is a winner of 3 Emmy Awards, a Murrow Award and recipient of AP Top Texas Sports Anchor. David has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri.



Elevate Brand Marketing is a marketing firm with a mission to effectively extend brand messaging through results-oriented branded merchandise, custom packaging, kitting, fulfillment and distribution. Our team works with corporate marketing organizations, advertising agencies and major league sports organizations to drive awareness, create interest, provide information, stimulate demand and reinforce the communications strategy of the brand. For more information go to





Contact:

Dave.Sedlin@WeElevate.com









