|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EuroShop Awards Finalists - Voting Starts Now! EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey Awards
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces 2017 EuroShop Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibit Design Students to Showcase Design Portfolios at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Showcasing New Super Bright and Vivid LED Tiles at EXHIBITORLIVE People
Visit KC Hires Andre Walker as National Account Manager EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Certified Trade Show Marketer Program
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Elevate Brand Marketing Hires David Watkins as Director, Business Development
3/30/2017
Elevate Brand Marketing, a leading Branded Merchandise and Custom Packaging provider, announced the hiring of David Watkins to the position of Director, Business Development. In this position, he will lead up the company’s account activities for the Sports & Entertainment division.
“Adding David to our team significantly expands our presence and ability to serve our current and future clients. His knowledge of the sports and entertainment segment is perfectly aligned with our strategy to assist major and minor league sports teams and advertising agencies with their gameday giveaway, promotional product and custom kitting needs,” said Jeff Sampson, President of Elevate Brand Marketing.
Prior to Elevate Brand Marketing, Mr. Watkins was a top salesman in the pharmaceutical industry achieving great success and earning top new salesman recognition. Before the move to pharma he spent more than 10 years as a sports reporter/anchor/host on TV stations in Minneapolis and Dallas. He is a winner of 3 Emmy Awards, a Murrow Award and recipient of AP Top Texas Sports Anchor. David has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri.
Elevate Brand Marketing is a marketing firm with a mission to effectively extend brand messaging through results-oriented branded merchandise, custom packaging, kitting, fulfillment and distribution. Our team works with corporate marketing organizations, advertising agencies and major league sports organizations to drive awareness, create interest, provide information, stimulate demand and reinforce the communications strategy of the brand. For more information go to www.WeElevate.com.
Contact:
Dave.Sedlin@WeElevate.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|