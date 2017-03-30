|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Measuring Success in Today's Trade Show Environment EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EuroShop Awards Finalists - Voting Starts Now! EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey Awards
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces 2017 EuroShop Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibit Design Students to Showcase Design Portfolios at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Showcasing New Super Bright and Vivid LED Tiles at EXHIBITORLIVE People
Visit KC Hires Andre Walker as National Account Manager EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Certified Trade Show Marketer Program
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
Waldo Photos Introduces Waldo Events Platform for Photo Sharing at Trade Shows
3/30/2017
Launching today, Waldo gives consumers the ability to find their photos taken by others and receive them in near real-time on their mobile device. The Waldo service aims to revolutionize photo delivery at entertainment venues, resorts, sporting events, camps, schools, weddings, corporate events, conferences and more. This innovative photo-finding and delivery platform also includes a suite of products targeted to professional photographers and brands that enable them to reach potential customers directly and amplify their presence at events and via social media.
Waldo is easy and fun for consumers to use. They simply provide a selfie from the free Waldo app (available today for iOS and Android) or text a selfie to Waldo at SEL-FIE (735-343). Waldo uses artificial intelligence, location awareness and timing mechanisms to find matching photos and delivers them directly to the consumer’s phone via text, in-app delivery, or both.
In addition to the company’s consumer app, which allows for easy sharing among friends and family in group albums powered by the company’s proprietary AI-driven platform, the company has two distinct products for photographers, event organizers and venues: Waldo Events and Waldo Pro.
“Waldo solves the problem of finding your photos taken by others. No longer will families have to spend hours sorting through large online albums from weekend sporting activities, overnight camps or school activities, looking for needles in a haystack or waiting in long lines to view photos via kiosk at amusement parks and resorts. With Waldo, all these moments will be delivered automatically,” said Rodney Rice, CEO of Waldo Photos. “And for the first time, professional photographers and venues will have a seamless tool for delivering and selling photos in near real-time on an intelligent and easy-to-use mobile platform. For photographers and consumers, Waldo eliminates the friction in photo delivery and purchasing.”
Waldo Photos was founded by serial entrepreneur and co-founder of HomeAdvisor, Rodney Rice. To date, Waldo has raised $5 million in seed funding led by Los Angeles-based Upfront Ventures.
For more information about Waldo, visit: www.waldophotos.com.
ABOUT WALDO
Waldo is an innovative photo-finding platform that uses artificial intelligence to connect the photographer to the photographed, as seamlessly as it should be. With Waldo, every photo of you and your family, taken by others, is delivered to your smartphone. Whether you’re at a sporting event, concert, amusement park, wedding, tourist attraction, camp, race or just chillin’ at a friend’s BBQ, Waldo finds your photos and delivers them to you. Waldo uses a combination of facial recognition, GPS, time and album code matching with the convenience of a text-based interface.
WALDO EVENTS
Waldo Events is a revolutionary photo and marketing tool for event planners. Event organizers can now deliver attendees their photos via Waldo’s fun and easy-to-use mobile platform, while at the same time amplifying their brand through in-app branding and one-tap social sharing.
WALDO PRO
Waldo Pro is a photo delivery and sales solution for professional photographers. Its innovative platform changes the process from an antiquated hunt and peck, high latency, one-off commerce transaction to a push system where the customer is delivered their “photo needles” out of the proverbial “album haystack” directly to their smartphone, in real-time, with one-click purchasing.
Contact:
danielle@contrarian.work
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|