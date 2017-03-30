trending Sponsored Content

Jackie Dombrowski Joins Display Group as Marketing Specialist

Tweet 3/30/2017

Display Group, Detroit’s largest event furnishing and event support company, has recently added Jackie Dombrowski as Marketing Specialist.



Jackie joins Display Group after spending 8 years in the events and marketing industry. Her experience in both event production and social media marketing gives her the ideal background to help bring ideas and inspiration to the customers of Display Group. She brings significant comprehensive experience in developing and executing marketing strategies that will benefit our company and the events of our customers.



Michael Miner, C.O.O., states, “Jackie is going to be pivotal in our ability to provide unique and interesting designs and event ideas to our customer base. We choose to be not only a resource to our clients, but also a source of inspiration and ideas.” Providing customers with easy access to event inspiration and design thoughts across multiple social media platforms is a way of increasing customer service.





About Display Group

Combining innovative products with professional design services, Display Group helps clients more effectively communicate their corporate message, entertain their guests and create any atmosphere or setting. Established in 1991, with a history that dates to 1922, Display Group is a valuable and reliable resource to the special events industry as well as marketing and communication companies. By assembling a select team of professionals, Display Group is capable of providing innovative yet practical solutions to any and every event challenge. Core services include: Décor rental, furniture and unique event rentals, graphic production and design, custom design and fabrication & truck and labor services. Please visit





Contact:

mminer@displaygroup.com









