Company News, New Products, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Optima Debuts 4K Print Technology at EXHIBITORLIVE
3/29/2017
Optima, a premier supplier of Print, Fabrication, Creativity, and Display hardware to the trade, was pleased to showcase its new 4K Print Technology at the most recent EXHIBITORLIVE held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center March 12-15th. The new 4K Print Technology combines multiple angles of expertise to bring the latest and most eye-catching graphics to the market. The 4K offering combines new machinery, advancements in technology, preparation guidelines, inks, and materials to yield fabric graphics that pack a punch.
The genesis of 4K started by collecting field intelligence and working with key accounts. The requests were for brighter and more vibrant colors than ever without sacrificing detail and realism.
4K allows us to meet our clients’ objectives and make their customer’s stand out because they can provide the best fabric graphics on the market.
EXHIBITORLIVE was a natural venue to unveil 4K as the event attracts Exhibit Designers and Producers from not only around the country, but from around the globe. Our playful, bright, and eye catching Gum Ball Machine theme attracted twice as many leads as 2016 and 2015, The booth staff was extremely busy from the moment the floor opened. Post shows inquiries for 4K and orders for 4K have gone through the roof and there is more to come! 2017 attracted the greatest foot traffic in company history.
According to David Brown, VP of Sales: “We approach the show as a great way to connect with our customers and pursue new selling opportunities from within the portfolio of products and services. Our customers are continually looking for certain end results and a common ingredient is the ability to achieve extremely rich and vivid colors that POP. It is not uncommon to get a non-technical request that is very clear – my client needs to stand out on the show floor, so their graphics must be not only accurate in appearance, but dramatically stand out on the crowded show floor”.
Between prospects and customers, the feedback was universal that the exhibit was beautiful and showed tremendous color brilliance, depth, and backlit imagery that blew viewers away.
To learn more about 4K Print Technology, please visit www.4k.graphics or contact your Account Executive or Account Coordinator at 800.844.8877.
About Optima
Optima entered into the production of Dye-Sublimation of fabric graphics in 1999 and have utilized various proprietary approaches to provide the highest quality fabric graphics in the Tradeshow and Event industries. For more information go to www.optimagfx.com.
Contact:
dsbrown@optimagfx.com
