trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Awards

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

People

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Kristin Sedlacek Joins GES as Regional Manager, Sales Support

Tweet 3/30/2017

GES, a global full-service provider for live events, is pleased to announce the addition of Kristin Sedlacek as regional manager of sales support based in GES’ Chicago client care center. Sedlacek brings more than 15 years of business development and design experience.



“We are thrilled to have Kristin join GES’ Program Account Management team,” said Terry Campanaro, senior vice president of client relations at GES. “Kristin’s experience with pharmaceutical companies combined with her background in client solutions makes her an exciting addition to the GES team.”



Before joining GES, Sedlacek served as a director at FreemanXP, where she provided professional guidance and leadership to a specialized team of client solution managers who focused on pharmaceutical exhibits and events. She previously worked at Derse Exhibits, where she served as account manager lead for a top ten pharmaceutical account. Sedlacek has also coordinated trade show needs including design, estimating, proposal, and post-sale process/construction schedule.



“GES is known for its passionate and talented team of design and marketing professionals who are committed to client service and results,” said Sedlacek. “I’m honored to be part of the GES team.”



Sedlacek has volunteered with the American Heart Association golf outing and the Chicago Gateway Green Events. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.





About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Toronto Boat Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the seventh year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the “World’s 50 Largest Agency Companies.” For more information, visit





Contact:

DPage@ges.com











More information about GES...





GES, a global full-service provider for live events, is pleased to announce the addition of Kristin Sedlacek as regional manager of sales support based in GES’ Chicago client care center. Sedlacek brings more than 15 years of business development and design experience.“We are thrilled to have Kristin join GES’ Program Account Management team,” said Terry Campanaro, senior vice president of client relations at GES. “Kristin’s experience with pharmaceutical companies combined with her background in client solutions makes her an exciting addition to the GES team.”Before joining GES, Sedlacek served as a director at FreemanXP, where she provided professional guidance and leadership to a specialized team of client solution managers who focused on pharmaceutical exhibits and events. She previously worked at Derse Exhibits, where she served as account manager lead for a top ten pharmaceutical account. Sedlacek has also coordinated trade show needs including design, estimating, proposal, and post-sale process/construction schedule.“GES is known for its passionate and talented team of design and marketing professionals who are committed to client service and results,” said Sedlacek. “I’m honored to be part of the GES team.”Sedlacek has volunteered with the American Heart Association golf outing and the Chicago Gateway Green Events. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.About GESGES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Toronto Boat Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the seventh year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the “World’s 50 Largest Agency Companies.” For more information, visit www.ges.com Tweet



