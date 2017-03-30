|
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief
3/30/2017
So, you want to step up your company's face-to-face marketing presence. You need a plan: which trade shows should you attend? What's the ideal size for your booth space? Should you rent or invest in a custom build? Where can you find a reliable partner to design, fabricate, ship, and install said booth?
These are all important questions you and your company should be asking, but I'd challenge you to ask one more: What role does creativity play in your plan?
As a creative director, you could say I'm a bit biased in this department, but I believe that creativity is a wide-reaching and all-encompassing idea. More so, it's highly successful when we are all on the same page about what it means, how it is interpreted, and the ultimate role it plays in a successful deliverable. This is best achieved through a clear and concise creative brief.
In the trade show and exhibit industry, creative briefs are not the norm like they are in other disciplines like advertising and direct marketing. A creative brief is simply a communication tool that outlines the requirements, expectations, goals, and resources for a project. This living document is incredibly useful for any size project and it gets both parties on the same page to ensure a problem is solved with a satisfactory result.
Here are three compelling reasons your face-to-face marketing plan needs a creative brief:
Reason 1: Complete Understanding of the Project Scope
In life, some of our most significant issues arise from poor communication; business is no different. The creative brief works to eliminate that possibility by laying all information out in a simple, easy-to-understand format. Think of it as a comprehensive creative overview, highlighting the project name, objectives, scope, timeline, and of course, budget. This ensures both parties have all the available information and resources to deliver a mutually satisfactory end product.
Reason 2: Identifying any Problems or Challenges
There is a solution for every problem and a creative brief serves as a documentation of the identified issue agreed upon by both parties, submitted and approved by the client before a project kick off. It could be as simple as: The client needs a better way to identify quality leads in their booth during a show. Identifying the problem means asking meaningful questions in order to discover the root of the issue so that we can work toward a meaningful end design.
Reason 3: Offering a "True North" for the Entire Team
Written by the client, a creative brief is a veritable treasure map for a creative team, but it does so much more than that. It's a useful tool that your entire team can refer back to throughout the course of a project. It's easy to get lost as a project progresses and as more opinions are added to the mix, particularly on a longer or more complex project. This is where the creative brief really works its magic, serving as a "true north." The brief is useful for the entire team and keeps everyone on track, well beyond members of the creative team.
Ready to get started? We've created a simple downloadable Creative Brief Template that you can view and download HERE.
Mel Davy, Creative Director, Exhibit Concepts Inc.
Mel Davy is the leader of Exhibit Concepts' trade show and corporate interiors creative team, working to offer innovative client solutions.
Contact:
mdavy@exhibitconcepts.com
More information about Exhibit Concepts, Inc....
|